Steelers activate S Damontae Kazee, place PK Chris Boswell on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the clock Thursday and activated veteran safety Damontae Kazee from injured reserve.

Kazee spent the first nine weeks of the season on injured reserve with a forearm/wrist injury that he sustained in the final preseason game. Kazee was designated to return three weeks ago, and if the Steelers had not activated him Thursday, he would have been forced to spend the rest of the season on IR.

Kazee revealed this week that the injury required nine screws to be inserted into his forearm, which delayed his return to practice. He also served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, an incident he said stemmed from a DWI arrest last year when he was with the Dallas Cowboys.

Kazee’s return gives the Steelers another veteran option at safety. The team used three safety sets during training camp but had to scrap the plan when Kazee was injured.

To make room for Kazee on the 53-man roster, the Steelers placed veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve, meaning he must miss another four games before he can be activated. Boswell injured his groin in the days prior to the Steelers’ game Oct. 30 at Philadelphia, and the Steelers used Nick Sciba as an emergency replacement.

Boswell will be eligible to return for the Dec. 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This week, the Steelers waived Sciba and signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster. Wright spent three games with the Steelers in 2020. Wright was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad when the Steelers signed him this week.