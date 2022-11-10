Read full article on original website
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
In the 608: “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” turns on this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” is back for the season starting this weekend in Madison. The displays, located at Olin Park on Lake Monona, will light up for the first time on Saturday, November 12th. The Madison community supports this event through sponsorship of displays. They help The Electric Group keep this event free for all to enjoy...
Stateline Area Resources for Families in Need During the Holidays
If your family needs help this holiday season, there are resources available to you in the Stateline! We’ve put together a list of resources for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, there are several places where you can receive one. Rockford: A free Thanksgiving meal...
spectrumnews1.com
Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide
WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during...
Wisconsin 4th Grader Uses Heimlich Maneuver to Save Fellow Student From Choking
A 9-year-old elementary school student in Wisconsin may have saved the life of a classmate by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked on food, authorities said. Essie Collier, a fourth grader at Racine’s Fratt Elementary School, noticed one of her classmates was in distress during lunch Tuesday. Students were eating in a classroom because the lunchroom had been cleared out so residents could vote.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Neighbors embrace Prairie Cafe and Bakery in Middleton
The Prairie Cafe and Bakery is always busy, and that is by design. Adjacent to a large Middleton Hills development filled with homes built in Prairie, Craftsman and Bungalow styles, the neighborhood coffee shop and restaurant was always meant to be a community meeting place for the residents. Residents can walk to it, as well as a grocery store, a dry cleaner and other small retail shops.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
seehafernews.com
Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash
An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
