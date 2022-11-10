Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Area players, coaches participate in football All-Star game
Washington offensive lineman Myles Jackson and Southside defensive lineman Xavier Ham have been chosen to the east roster for the second 252-919 senior all-star football game next month in Greenville. Pam Pack head coach Perry Owens and Southside defensive coordinator Andrea Quinerly will be part of 252 head coach Allen...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Don’t let the lights go out on local athletes, coaches
Thursday night marked the end of the high school football season for Beaufort County teams as Northside and Southside were defeated in the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Washington and Pungo Christian both wrapped up their seasons in the weeks prior. It was a sad night for the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Joyce D. Fields
Ms. Joyce D. Fields, age 57 of Grifton, North Carolina, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, North Carolina. Viewing Friday, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, 1014 North Greene Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Burial, Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, North Carolina. Professional Services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville, North Carolina.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sherkeil Ra’Sheed Smith, Jr.
Mr. Sherkeil Ra’Sheed Smith, Jr., age 3, of Greenville, North Carolina. Services are incomplete at this time. Professional Services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.
earnthenecklace.com
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
thewashingtondailynews.com
New wedding venue opens in Washington
Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
WNCT
WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at RTDNAC
WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon. WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at …. WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast,...
neusenews.com
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
thewashingtondailynews.com
U.S. Air Force Band pays tribute to veterans
On the night of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, local veterans alongside their families, friends and neighbors were treated to a performance by the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. The free concert drew in a crowd that listened to a selection of patriotic songs with popular songs...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
neusenews.com
LCPS names Beginning Teacher of the Year
Zachary Pierce, center, LCPS 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of the Year, with, from left, Jennifer Sutton, LCPS Beginning Teacher Support Coordinator; Steve Saint-Amand, principal of Lenoir County Early College High School; LCPS HR Director Pam Heath; and Lynn Morris, LCPS Beginning Teacher Coordinator. For soccer player, career shift nets Beginning Teacher...
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Tropical Depression Nicole: AM Update (11/11/22)
This morning’s update from the National Weather Service included a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County, and made minor changes to the forecasted impacts for our area. These changes have been highlighted below. Rain chances will continue through 4am Saturday, with most areas expected to receive another ¼ to ½...
carolinacoastonline.com
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
WRAL
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
