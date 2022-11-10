Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football ends conference play with a win, soccer and tennis shine
Florida State has had an up-and-down weekend; football put on another dominant performance this past week in a blowout over the Syracuse Orange, men’s basketball dropped players left and right, and a woman’s basketball victory all made for exciting news for the Seminoles. Football. Records were matched, and...
Tomahawk Nation
WATCH: FSU Coordinators meet with media, discuss Syracuse win ahead of Louisiana
The Florida State Seminoles are rolling, coming off back-to-back blow wins over the Maimi Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange, and the win last Saturday closed out conference play with a winning record. They earned the No. 20 spot in the CFP rankings and will host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns this weekend at 12:00 p.m.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Troy: How to watch, odds, notes, game thread
Florida State Seminoles basketball (0-2) is off to its worst start of the Leonard Hamilton era, winless through two games for the first time in his tenure as head coach. FSU, against both Stetson and UCF, was unable to keep competitive even early on, failing to lead in either of those games past a few minutes into the matchup.
Tomahawk Nation
WATCH: Mike Norvell talks Syracuse win, finishing conference play strong at Monday presser
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday to discuss last Saturday’s blowout win over the Syracuse Orange and to look ahead to Louisiana this inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. The Seminoles moved up three spots in the college football rankings...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news. While some of the fall sports are nearing the end of their season, we will continue to...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU releases projected depth chart vs. Louisiana
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting to set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in a non-conference matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at 12 p.m. It’ll be FSU’s first-ever matchup against Louisiana, who are coming off...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: No. 20 FSU setting up for strong finish to 2022
Florida State Seminoles football, after a third straight blowout vs. an ACC opponent, finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, advancing to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. No. 20 FSU has shaken off a midseason three-game losing streak to set itself up to finish...
Tomahawk Nation
Everything you can expect to experience at a Florida State tailgate
The heat in Tallahassee has finally broken; long sleeves and jeans are a welcome sign that the summer is over, and with bowl season on the horizon, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday and improve off their 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last weekend.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU opens as major favorite against Louisiana
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC), fresh off its third straight blowout to end conference play, is set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. From ULL Sports Info:
Tomahawk Nation
Podcast: Rough start for FSU basketball
Perhaps you’ve been distracted by FSU football being good again. Perhaps your tv subscription expired, or you haven’t been able to drive to the Tuck, and your radio died, and you forgot how to use the internet, and your neighbor’s dog steals the newspaper, and all your friends who love basketball left town. If so, you may be wondering exactly how good the ‘Noles look this year. I mean, there’s a core returning quartet of Matthew Cleveland, Caleb Mills, Cam’Ron Fletcher, and Jalen Warley. There are critical transfers in Jaylen Gainey and Darin Green. And the freshmen class looks to be the best in years with Baba Miller, De’Ante Green, Cameron Corhen, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry and Chandler Jackson. Let’s get excited, people!
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete games under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, executing a near-perfect performance in a 38-3 undressing of the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road. While the offense had its own success, FSU’s...
Tomahawk Nation
Second quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. Syracuse Orange
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points. Florida State Seminoles...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves up in ranking after beating Syracuse
Florida State Seminoles football finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3 to advance to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. It was another all-phases outclassing displayed by the Seminoles led by the defense, who haven’t allowed an opponent to score...
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU moves to 7-3 after third straight blowout win
For the third straight week, No. 23 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) blew out a conference opponent, this time heading on the road and dominating the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in a 38-3 win. Florida State logged 420 yards of total offense while holding Syracuse out of the end...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Syracuse: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats
No. 23 Florida State, seeking its best finish in ACC play since 2016, is so far taking care of business on the road against the Syracuse Orange, buoyed by an impressive defensive performance. On offense, the Seminoles’ have had a few inconsistent drives but have put up 21 points so...
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: Seminoles put on showcase vs. Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State, in its ACC finale, put on a near-perfect performance vs. the Syracuse Orange. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, Florida State’s offense took a bit to get going before finding life again in the third, surging ahead to safely put the game out of striking distance for the Orange. The Seminoles put up 420 yards, once again showing that Mike Norvell has cultivated one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Tomahawk Nation
Seminoles rout the Orange 38-3 to end ACC play
No. 23 Florida State ended conference play on Saturday night with a 38-3 win over the Syracuse Orange. The Noles headed into their matchup coming off a landslide victory over the Miami Hurricanes 45-3 and improved their season record to 7-3 in a similar fashion. Through the past three games, the FSU defense has given up 21 total points and hasn’t let an opponent score in the last two.
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Jared Verse, Trey Benson talk 38-3 win over Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) finished with its best record in conference play since 2016, finishing off its ACC schedule on a three-win streak after a blowout win against the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road. FSU asserted its will from start to finish,...
Tomahawk Nation
“Everybody did their part:” Mike Norvell talks dominant win vs. Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete performances under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, outclassing the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in all phases of the game in a 38-3 win. After the win, Norvell spoke on the team’s performance,...
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis throws, catches and runs for touchdowns vs. Syracuse
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis added another fantastic game to his 2022 resume against Syracuse on Saturday, leading the Seminoles to a 38-3 lead in the fourth quarter before exiting the game early. Travis’ last play in the matchup against the Orange was a receiving touchdown courtesy of tight...
Comments / 0