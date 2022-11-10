Perhaps you’ve been distracted by FSU football being good again. Perhaps your tv subscription expired, or you haven’t been able to drive to the Tuck, and your radio died, and you forgot how to use the internet, and your neighbor’s dog steals the newspaper, and all your friends who love basketball left town. If so, you may be wondering exactly how good the ‘Noles look this year. I mean, there’s a core returning quartet of Matthew Cleveland, Caleb Mills, Cam’Ron Fletcher, and Jalen Warley. There are critical transfers in Jaylen Gainey and Darin Green. And the freshmen class looks to be the best in years with Baba Miller, De’Ante Green, Cameron Corhen, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry and Chandler Jackson. Let’s get excited, people!

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO