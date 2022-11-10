ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Troy: How to watch, odds, notes, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball (0-2) is off to its worst start of the Leonard Hamilton era, winless through two games for the first time in his tenure as head coach. FSU, against both Stetson and UCF, was unable to keep competitive even early on, failing to lead in either of those games past a few minutes into the matchup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU releases projected depth chart vs. Louisiana

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting to set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in a non-conference matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at 12 p.m. It’ll be FSU’s first-ever matchup against Louisiana, who are coming off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Seminole Wrap: No. 20 FSU setting up for strong finish to 2022

Florida State Seminoles football, after a third straight blowout vs. an ACC opponent, finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, advancing to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. No. 20 FSU has shaken off a midseason three-game losing streak to set itself up to finish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Everything you can expect to experience at a Florida State tailgate

The heat in Tallahassee has finally broken; long sleeves and jeans are a welcome sign that the summer is over, and with bowl season on the horizon, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday and improve off their 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU opens as major favorite against Louisiana

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC), fresh off its third straight blowout to end conference play, is set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. From ULL Sports Info:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Podcast: Rough start for FSU basketball

Perhaps you’ve been distracted by FSU football being good again. Perhaps your tv subscription expired, or you haven’t been able to drive to the Tuck, and your radio died, and you forgot how to use the internet, and your neighbor’s dog steals the newspaper, and all your friends who love basketball left town. If so, you may be wondering exactly how good the ‘Noles look this year. I mean, there’s a core returning quartet of Matthew Cleveland, Caleb Mills, Cam’Ron Fletcher, and Jalen Warley. There are critical transfers in Jaylen Gainey and Darin Green. And the freshmen class looks to be the best in years with Baba Miller, De’Ante Green, Cameron Corhen, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry and Chandler Jackson. Let’s get excited, people!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete games under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, executing a near-perfect performance in a 38-3 undressing of the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road. While the offense had its own success, FSU’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. Syracuse Orange

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points. Florida State Seminoles...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU moves up in ranking after beating Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles football finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3 to advance to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. It was another all-phases outclassing displayed by the Seminoles led by the defense, who haven’t allowed an opponent to score...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Syracuse: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats

No. 23 Florida State, seeking its best finish in ACC play since 2016, is so far taking care of business on the road against the Syracuse Orange, buoyed by an impressive defensive performance. On offense, the Seminoles’ have had a few inconsistent drives but have put up 21 points so...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Quick hitter: Seminoles put on showcase vs. Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State, in its ACC finale, put on a near-perfect performance vs. the Syracuse Orange. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, Florida State’s offense took a bit to get going before finding life again in the third, surging ahead to safely put the game out of striking distance for the Orange. The Seminoles put up 420 yards, once again showing that Mike Norvell has cultivated one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Seminoles rout the Orange 38-3 to end ACC play

No. 23 Florida State ended conference play on Saturday night with a 38-3 win over the Syracuse Orange. The Noles headed into their matchup coming off a landslide victory over the Miami Hurricanes 45-3 and improved their season record to 7-3 in a similar fashion. Through the past three games, the FSU defense has given up 21 total points and hasn’t let an opponent score in the last two.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Jared Verse, Trey Benson talk 38-3 win over Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) finished with its best record in conference play since 2016, finishing off its ACC schedule on a three-win streak after a blowout win against the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road. FSU asserted its will from start to finish,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Jordan Travis throws, catches and runs for touchdowns vs. Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis added another fantastic game to his 2022 resume against Syracuse on Saturday, leading the Seminoles to a 38-3 lead in the fourth quarter before exiting the game early. Travis’ last play in the matchup against the Orange was a receiving touchdown courtesy of tight...
