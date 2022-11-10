Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5
Charles Bassey could go down as one of the unlikeliest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season. Bassey was not in the San Antonio Spurs' plans at the start of the regular season, but over the last week, he has become a contributor off the bench in the paint for Gregg Popovich's team.
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec Thinks Chris Paul, Suns Win NBA Title If They Trade for Lakers' LeBron James
With the Los Angeles Lakers limping to a 2-10 start, the trade rumors have begun in earnest, and not just involving Russell Westbrook. One Western Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that the Phoenix Suns would be the perfect landing spot for LeBron James should the Lakers blow things up at some point.
Bleacher Report
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Have 'Palpable Fear' of Pelicans Pick Swap amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their tailspin, there is reportedly concern inside the organization that they could wind up winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—just not for themselves. NBA insider Marc Stein reported there is "palpable fear" within the Lakers organization over the 2023 pick swap they owe the...
Bleacher Report
Which Teams are Best Fits for Bucks' Grayson Allen amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors?
Grayson Allen is in his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he's been an integral part of the team's starting lineup since arriving in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in August 2021. But soon, the 27-year-old guard may be on the move again. According to Jake Fischer of...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
Bleacher Report
2022 NBA Re-Draft: Early Do-Overs for 1st-Round Picks
Enough games have been played to form first impressions on the 2022 NBA draft class. The question is how the early results would impact teams' second evaluations if they were given a chance to redraft. While the Chet Holmgren offseason injury was disappointing, many rookies have exceeded initial expectations, and...
Bleacher Report
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Offered CBB Scholarship by Syracuse
Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, announced he has received a scholarship offer from the Syracuse Orange. Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOORANGE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOORANGE</a>🍊🍊 <a href="https://t.co/uBMq5Kwdv7">pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7</a>. His father spent one year at Syracuse and played a starring role as the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cam Johnson, P.J. Washington Contract Offers from Suns, Hornets Revealed
A pair of talented young forwards, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, are set to be restricted free agents next summer after failing to reach agreements on rookie contract extensions. A recent report reveals why negotiations fell apart for both players. Johnson recently...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat
The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Praises Russell Westbrook, Calls LeBron James a Top 2 or 3 Player Ever
Nets forward Kevin Durant had nothing but praise for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook following the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-103 win over Brooklyn on Sunday. "Top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play. It's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor," Durant said of James, who sat out Sunday's game with a groin injury. "We've been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us too at a high stage that people look forward to it. It's cool that we're still relevant at an old age."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Ripped by NBA Twitter for Franchise-Worst Start After Loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers matched the worst start in the storied franchise's history at 2-10 with a 120-114 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. L.A. also opened the season 2-10 in 1957-58 and 2015-16. Both those squads finished the campaign with less than 20 wins. "As a...
Comments / 0