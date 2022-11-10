ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5

Charles Bassey could go down as one of the unlikeliest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season. Bassey was not in the San Antonio Spurs' plans at the start of the regular season, but over the last week, he has become a contributor off the bench in the paint for Gregg Popovich's team.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
2022 NBA Re-Draft: Early Do-Overs for 1st-Round Picks

Enough games have been played to form first impressions on the 2022 NBA draft class. The question is how the early results would impact teams' second evaluations if they were given a chance to redraft. While the Chet Holmgren offseason injury was disappointing, many rookies have exceeded initial expectations, and...
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Offered CBB Scholarship by Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, announced he has received a scholarship offer from the Syracuse Orange. Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOORANGE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOORANGE</a>🍊🍊 <a href="https://t.co/uBMq5Kwdv7">pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7</a>. His father spent one year at Syracuse and played a starring role as the...
Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat

The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
Kevin Durant Praises Russell Westbrook, Calls LeBron James a Top 2 or 3 Player Ever

Nets forward Kevin Durant had nothing but praise for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook following the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-103 win over Brooklyn on Sunday. "Top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play. It's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor," Durant said of James, who sat out Sunday's game with a groin injury. "We've been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us too at a high stage that people look forward to it. It's cool that we're still relevant at an old age."
