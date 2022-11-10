Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
New surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bus at intersection in Detroit
DETROIT – Surveillance cameras from a business in Corktown captured the moment when a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a bus last Thursday. A vehicle ran a stop sign last Thursday and hit a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) public bus near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Temple Street.
nbc25news.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Flint drive-by, police looking for suspects
FLINT, Mich. - Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside his home from a vehicle driving by in Flint. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of Branch Rd. The teenage victim died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
2 in custody after man shot at Allen Park motel
(CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals were taken into custody after shooting a man multiple times in Allen Park. The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Allen Park Motor Lodge, located at 14887 Southfield Road. When police arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim with several gunshot wounds.The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.According to the Allen Park Police Department, the two suspects and the victim were known to each other and to appears the three were involved in a domestic dispute.The Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Detroit, and one man and one woman were taken into custody.In addition to this, police say the gun believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.Investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
nbc25news.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Detroit News
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
