Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

2 in custody after man shot at Allen Park motel

(CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals were taken into custody after shooting a man multiple times in Allen Park. The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Allen Park Motor Lodge, located at 14887 Southfield Road. When police arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim with several gunshot wounds.The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.According to the Allen Park Police Department, the two suspects and the victim were known to each other and to appears the three were involved in a domestic dispute.The Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Detroit, and one man and one woman were taken into custody.In addition to this, police say the gun believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.Investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time. 
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. They found a man in a car that had crashed...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

One dead, one injured in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
BURTON, MI

