ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man Faces Weapons Charges After Found In Possession Of Handgun In Inwood, NCPD Reports

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uI5bF_0j6OkFDo00
Dellon Gilford is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a handgun in Inwood. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a handgun on Long Island.

Dellon Gilford, of Brooklyn, was arrested in Inwood at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers were driving west on Bayview Avenue when they saw Gilford walking in the same direction in the area of Gates Avenue, holding a firearm case.

Police reported discovering that the case contained a 9mm handgun.

NCPD said Gilford was charged with:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 10, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Loaded Weapon, Drugs During Elmont Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man was apprehended with a loaded firearm and drugs during a routine traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Elmont around 11:35 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop at Hempstead Turnpike and Belmont Park Road when they spotted a green-colored Dodge Neon traveling westbound with a defective headlight and no registration plate.
ELMONT, NY
bkreader.com

Man, 34, Killed in East NY Drive-By Shooting

A 34-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. A witness saw the shooter open fire from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave. in East New York around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. A witness heard 10 shots.“I heard the shots,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Brookfield Felon Accused Of Making, Selling Ghost Gun Faces 10 Years In Prison: Feds

A grand jury in Worcester indicted a 31-year-old Brookfield man with a criminal record on a series of firearms charges that could send him back to jail for ten years. Mickie Simmons faces charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license, and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Riverhead Man Sentenced For His Role In 2015 Gang-Related Murder

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to decades in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a victim on Long Island in 2015. Jason Langhorn, of Riverhead, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 14, to 27 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his participation in the murder of Thomas Lacolla on Nov. 17, 2015, announced Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
404K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy