Man Faces Weapons Charges After Found In Possession Of Handgun In Inwood, NCPD Reports

Dellon Gilford is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a handgun in Inwood. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a handgun on Long Island.

Dellon Gilford, of Brooklyn, was arrested in Inwood at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers were driving west on Bayview Avenue when they saw Gilford walking in the same direction in the area of Gates Avenue, holding a firearm case.

Police reported discovering that the case contained a 9mm handgun.

NCPD said Gilford was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 10, police said.

