KOMU
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
BOONE COUNTY − Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. Danny Stidham, 72, was slowly driving in the right lane before Carl McDonald, 60, rear ended...
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
KOMU
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County
Boone Co., Mo (KMIZ) Fire officials say no one was hurt after a cooking fire in the 2600 block of East Oakbrook Dr. in Boone County on Sunday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Scott Olsen, says his crews along with Columbia Fire Department were sent to a residence within the block at The post No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
Cole County purchases radar trailer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
kjluradio.com
Franklin County fire department works two residential structure fires
A Franklin County fire department experiences a busy weekend assisting area agencies with residential fires. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire on Maries County Road 309 Saturday night. Crews were called back to the same structure a few hours later when the fire rekindled. Heavy fire was found on the second floor of the home.
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
KOMU
Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday
BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
Drivers urged to prepare vehicles with winter supplies in case of emergency
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) By the end of Monday night, Mid-Missouri could see its first snowfall accumulations. The ABC 17 Stormtrack is tracking the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow for parts of the area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Drivers will want to consider preparing their vehicles with winter necessities if they The post Drivers urged to prepare vehicles with winter supplies in case of emergency appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
