Tennessee State

NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire

We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that it appears at first glance Kupp "may miss some time, but [the injury is] not catastrophic," adding that he will still undergo further testing.
NFL

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss Sunday's game vs. Saints with appendicitis

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been downgraded to out and will miss Sunday's game against the Saints due to appendicitis. With Fitzpatrick out versus the Saints, Pittsburgh will be without its interception leader on the season. The two-time Pro Bowler has three picks, one of which he took back for a score, and 45 tackles through seven games this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 games in 2022 NFL season

4-5 WHERE: Allianz Arena (Munich) WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. BROWNS. QB Kellen Mond. RB Demetric Felton Jr. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. CB Thomas Graham...
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Dallas' game versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury. Elliott first suffered the injury in the Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Lions, and sat out of Dallas' next game leading into the bye as a result.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-6-0 ROSTER CUTS. RB Eno Benjamin: The 2020 seventh-round pick started three games for the Cardinals...
NFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday. After missing the past two games, Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Tannehill, who was injured in a Week 7...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery is moving on from the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's not venturing all that far. The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team subsequently announced the transaction. The Chargers announced Thursday night they had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Salute to Service: Morgan Fox

Salute to Service is a year-round effort by the NFL and its long-standing military and veteran support partners to Honor, Empower, and Connect with our nation's military community. Chargers Defensive end Morgan Fox comes from a family with deep roots in the military. And his dad Joe continues his mission now as a civilian with Project Odyssey, a program he credits with giving his life new purpose. To learn about the NFL's impact work with its Salute to Service partners by visiting NFL.com/Salute.

