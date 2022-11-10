Read full article on original website
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
NFL
Jeff Saturday brings passion back to Matt Ryan, Colts in debut as interim coach
LAS VEGAS -- After being hired as the Colts' interim coach on Monday, a controversial move that dominated the football world throughout the week, Jeff Saturday texted quarterback Matt Ryan and said he'd love to meet the following day, which is typically an off day for players. He didn't say why, other than to catch up.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire
We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
How Forreston football took an offensive lineman and made him into a dominant fullback
FORRESTON — Johnny Kobler was a star running back in middle school. But he never complained when his high school coaches turned him into a blocker. “I love football,” Kobler said. “If they told me I had to play long snapper and that was it, I would play long snapper and perfect it...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams
A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10. Murray is officially inactive for the Arizona Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Los Angeles Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards. A game-time decision with a questionable designation, Murray was...
NFL
Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that it appears at first glance Kupp "may miss some time, but [the injury is] not catastrophic," adding that he will still undergo further testing.
NFL
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss Sunday's game vs. Saints with appendicitis
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been downgraded to out and will miss Sunday's game against the Saints due to appendicitis. With Fitzpatrick out versus the Saints, Pittsburgh will be without its interception leader on the season. The two-time Pro Bowler has three picks, one of which he took back for a score, and 45 tackles through seven games this year.
NFL
Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels amid 2-7 season: 'I think he's doing a fantastic job'
Despite a depressing 2-7 start to Josh McDaniels' tenure as head coach, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't ready to pull the plug on the operation, giving the embattled coach an endorsement following Sunday's loss to the Colts. "As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis told...
NFL
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 games in 2022 NFL season
4-5 WHERE: Allianz Arena (Munich) WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. BROWNS. QB Kellen Mond. RB Demetric Felton Jr. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. CB Thomas Graham...
NFL
The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen's turnover troubles
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The AFC juggernaut in prime position. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 10?. -- Two teammates back in MVP race. But first,...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Dallas' game versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury. Elliott first suffered the injury in the Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Lions, and sat out of Dallas' next game leading into the bye as a result.
NFL
Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'
Derek Carr rocked back and forth, fighting back tears at the podium following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. "Sorry for being emotional," Carr said. "I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night.
NFL
Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play and receive significant playing time in Sunday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Golladay had initially been considered questionable from the team's injury report. Golladay was a limited participant in practice...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-6-0 ROSTER CUTS. RB Eno Benjamin: The 2020 seventh-round pick started three games for the Cardinals...
NFL
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos
Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday. After missing the past two games, Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Tannehill, who was injured in a Week 7...
NFL
Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers
2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery is moving on from the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's not venturing all that far. The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team subsequently announced the transaction. The Chargers announced Thursday night they had...
NFL
Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident Kliff Kingsbury, players 'can get this thing turned around'
The Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-6 record, far below their expectations and a far cry from their 8-1 record a year ago at this same point. In the face of that regression, general manager Steve Keim has been willing to shoulder the blame.
NFL
Salute to Service: Morgan Fox
Salute to Service is a year-round effort by the NFL and its long-standing military and veteran support partners to Honor, Empower, and Connect with our nation's military community. Chargers Defensive end Morgan Fox comes from a family with deep roots in the military. And his dad Joe continues his mission now as a civilian with Project Odyssey, a program he credits with giving his life new purpose. To learn about the NFL's impact work with its Salute to Service partners by visiting NFL.com/Salute.
NFL
'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams
Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive. "Just put a lot of work in throughout the...
