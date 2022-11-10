Since 1986, Dockers has solidified itself as a staple in America’s fashion sphere for its timeless and comfortable designs. Earlier this year, the heritage imprint ramped up collaborative projects Malbon Golf, but now it’s capturing our attention for its new Made In The USA collection that zeroes in on a trio of Dockers’ key silhouettes. Additionally, the brand tapped one-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole to be the face of its campaign. “It’s exciting for me to represent an icon in everyday essentials like Dockers”, Poole told Hypebeast. “And to do it with this Made in USA campaign is even better. I love the simplicity of this collection, and that it’s made in the US just taps further into the classic nature of the Dockers brand. The clothes are well made, easy, and stylish, and anyone can wear them and relate to them.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO