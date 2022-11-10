Read full article on original website
GOAT Announces Its Annual Black Friday Event With a Fresh 'Alter Ego Spaces' Feature
As friends and families across the United States gear up for Thanksgiving festivities, various brands and companies have already hinted at what they’ve got in store for the annual Black Friday craziness. One of those entities is GOAT — which typically commemorates the annual shopping chaos with a week-long event that’s replete with exclusive digital experiences. “Every year, we get a chance to thank and celebrate our community through our highly anticipated Black Friday event,” said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. “This year, through our immersive Spaces technology as well as our new Auctions platform, we look forward to creating an engaging and memorable experience for our members around the world.”
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Gives The North Face Nuptse Jacket a New Look
First introduced in 1992, The North Face’s Nuptse jacket has since become an iconic silhouette for the brand. Named after the namesake mountain a mile southwest of Mt. Everest, the jacket is constructed with lightweight down feathers and fitted with a snow and rain-repellent finish, while striking the perfect balance of breathability and insulation for its wearers.
Nike Revisits the ACG Air Moc for the Winter
With Halloween a memory from long ago, the Northern Hemisphere inches one step closer to winter. In preparation of this, brands such as. have prepared their seasonal collections of footwear and apparel. Adding to previously revealed ACG Air Moc 3.5 colorways, the Swoosh looks back to its original ACG Air Moc that initially released in 1994 for another winter-ready slip-on option.
Merrell 1TRL’s "Hydro Moc AT" Collection Is a Modernized Approach to Outdoor Exploration
Merrell 1TRL has just unveiled its latest trail footwear collection, the “Hydro Moc AT.” The three-model range is derived from a design-led construction and integrates Merrell’s high-performance integrity to break the mold of traditional hiking footwear. “Hydro Moc AT” — which stands for “all-terrain” — is an...
RIMOWA and adidas Highlight the Spirit of Mobility With a Collaborative Capsule
Has a knack for forging relationships with luxury brands as it has already executed projects with the likes of fashion labels Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci. And now it’s traversing into the world of luggage by joining forces with RIMOWA to produce a footwear and accessories collection that celebrates the spirit of mobility. Being that both imprints are based in Germany, it was only a matter of time before these two parties united for a joint venture.
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
Maison Margiela Readies Aged Reebok TZ Pump
After releasing their Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection in September, Maison Margiela and Reebok meet again for the TZ Pump Deadstock, a new trainer concept that honors a pop cultural sneaker icon with intentional elements of aging. Like past iterations, Margiela’s creative director John Galliano prioritizes deconstruction...
Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign "LIFE IS A GAME" Lets Playful Proportions Prevail
Following its “Larger-Than-Life” FW22 campaign and its Guinness World Record-breaking inflatable sculpture for SS23, Diesel is continuing its maximalist efforts with a Holiday 2022 campaign, titled “LIFE IS A GAME.” As its name suggests, the sartorial imagery is pure fun; across a nine-part still series and a video, the Italian denim label combines holiday motifs with classic Diesel designs in disproportional compositions that ultimately mix sophisticated humor into its seasonal cheer.
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
NEEDLES Brings a Maximalist Touch to ts(s)’s Refined Workwear
Founded by Takuji Suzuki, ts(s) is a menswear brand that draws inspiration from workwear, military uniforms, and sports styles to create its signature utilitarian aesthetics. NEEDLES, on the other hand, was founded by NEPENTHES’ Keizo Shimizu as a clothing label that oozes classic Americana and old Western influences, complementing the store’s existing collections. Now joining forces for the first time, both Japanese brands marry each of their respective signature design languages in a lively capsule collection.
Nike Takes to the Skies With the Dunk High "Clouds"
Has officially unveiled a Dunk High iteration of the recent Air Force 1 Low “Clouds.”. Just like its low-cut Air Force 1 counterpart, the Dunk High is crafted with suede uppers and a grey base while a cloudy fusion of light blue and white make its way on to the overlays. Branding can be found in the forms of the panel swoosh, tongue tag and insoles, with the latter aptly featuring a rendition of the Nike check as a cloud. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and outsole, while the white laces tie the shoe together for a neat finish.
Barbour x and Wander Explores the Great Outdoors
Barbour is on a roll. Following an undoubtedly British collaboration with NOAH, the emblematic U.K. brand is joining forces with Japanese outerwear label and Wander for an outdoor-focused capsule collection that will awaken the explorer within you. Taking a hike through rugged mountains and sandy lakes, the duo ready a...
A Kind of Guise and Monocle Are Back With a Stylish Marani Overshirt
To complement its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, German imprint A Kind of Guise partnered with Monocle on yet another classic piece that will find heavy rotation in any wardrobe. Following the sought-after Janker cardigan the two released, AKOG and Monocle revisit the popular Marani Overshirt. Dressed down in a no-frills dusky...
Official Look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "Sail"
Following DJ Khaled‘s courtside appearance where he was spotted rocking his collaborative Air Jordan 5 in its “Crimson Bliss” colorway, we’re now offered an official detailed look at its “Sail” counterpart. Part of Khaled’s expansive Jordan Brand collaboration launching this month, the look joins five other colorways covering the iconic silhouette.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
After a homerun collaborative collection with Gucci, an in-game partnership with Need for Speed Unbound, and last week’s Y-3 capsule, everyone’s favorite skateboarding-centric streetwear label Palace is back for Week 7 of its Winter 2022 delivery. This week, Palace goes all-out on the outerwear front. GORE-TEX consumes a...
G-SHOCK Pays Homage to Rui Hachimura’s Roots in Latest Collaboration
CASIO has unveiled the G-SHOCK DW-6900RH-2JR in a limited edition design in collaboration with NBA player Rui Hachimura. The two previously crossed paths in 2020, when G-SHOCK released a special edition G-Plated GST-B100RH timepiece to commemorate Hachimura’s developing career with the Washington Wizards. Based on the popular DW-6900 series,...
Dockers Taps Jordan Poole to Model Its New "Made In The USA" Collection
Since 1986, Dockers has solidified itself as a staple in America’s fashion sphere for its timeless and comfortable designs. Earlier this year, the heritage imprint ramped up collaborative projects Malbon Golf, but now it’s capturing our attention for its new Made In The USA collection that zeroes in on a trio of Dockers’ key silhouettes. Additionally, the brand tapped one-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole to be the face of its campaign. “It’s exciting for me to represent an icon in everyday essentials like Dockers”, Poole told Hypebeast. “And to do it with this Made in USA campaign is even better. I love the simplicity of this collection, and that it’s made in the US just taps further into the classic nature of the Dockers brand. The clothes are well made, easy, and stylish, and anyone can wear them and relate to them.”
