Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Arrest made in Sunday's Harrison Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man connected with a Sunday shooting. Police responded to the area of 5200 South Harrison around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. Police say they arrested Willie Wilson, 32, shortly after the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Middle schoolers compete in lego robotics tournament at PFW

Maleena Felger and Rais Wihlem of Legocy Blue have competed in the Lego League for three years. They enjoy the competition the robot challenges provides. "I enjoy the robot aspect of it. I enjoy working with the group. All of us have a lot of the same interests, so its really fun," Maleena said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
wfft.com

Jay County's Schwieterman picks PFW

PORTLAND, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jay County senior standout basketball player Renna Schwieterman signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday. Schwieterman committed to the Mastodons in Dec. 2021, choosing PFW over offers from Akron, Valparaiso and Toledo, among others. An Indiana Junior...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Clinton Street Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There are two lanes closed on Clinton Street between Fourth Street and State Boulevard. Fort Wayne Water Maintenance and Service is working on water mains, and, weather permitting, will be finished Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Coldwater Road Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be intermittent lane restrictions on Coldwater Road beginning Wednesday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Cook and Wallen Roads. BSM will be installing communication lines, and weather permitting, will be finished Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on North Anthony Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be intermittent lane restrictions on North Anthony Boulevard beginning Wednesday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Cadet Drive and Crescent Avenue. BSM will be installing communication lines, and weather permitting, will be finished Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Bass Road Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The section of Bass Road between Olladale and Lathrop Drives will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday. Crosby Excavating will be doing utility work. They should have the work done Friday, weather permitting. There will be a marked detour using Hillegas Road, State Boulevard,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Morton-Robertson's career-high propels PFW past Manchester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Quinton Morton-Robertson scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 111-31 win over Manchester on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. After a slow start offensively, the Mastodons went on a 17-2 run to take a 12-point...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Remaining chilly, light snow chance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
FORT WAYNE, IN

