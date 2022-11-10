Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
wfft.com
Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion
The Garrett American Legion hosted its third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday. Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion. The Garrett American Legion hosted its third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday.
wfft.com
Arrest made in Sunday's Harrison Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man connected with a Sunday shooting. Police responded to the area of 5200 South Harrison around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. Police say they arrested Willie Wilson, 32, shortly after the...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
wfft.com
Middle schoolers compete in lego robotics tournament at PFW
Maleena Felger and Rais Wihlem of Legocy Blue have competed in the Lego League for three years. They enjoy the competition the robot challenges provides. "I enjoy the robot aspect of it. I enjoy working with the group. All of us have a lot of the same interests, so its really fun," Maleena said.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
wfft.com
Jay County's Schwieterman picks PFW
PORTLAND, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jay County senior standout basketball player Renna Schwieterman signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday. Schwieterman committed to the Mastodons in Dec. 2021, choosing PFW over offers from Akron, Valparaiso and Toledo, among others. An Indiana Junior...
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
wfft.com
Warsaw Police describe youth hockey bus crash, charges filed against truck driver
The crash injured 16 members of a Chicago youth hockey team. One was ejected from the bus, and a total of three were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Warsaw Police describe youth hockey bus crash, charges filed against truck driver. The crash injured 16 members of a Chicago youth...
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
wfft.com
Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Clinton Street Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There are two lanes closed on Clinton Street between Fourth Street and State Boulevard. Fort Wayne Water Maintenance and Service is working on water mains, and, weather permitting, will be finished Tuesday.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Coldwater Road Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be intermittent lane restrictions on Coldwater Road beginning Wednesday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Cook and Wallen Roads. BSM will be installing communication lines, and weather permitting, will be finished Thursday.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on North Anthony Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be intermittent lane restrictions on North Anthony Boulevard beginning Wednesday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Cadet Drive and Crescent Avenue. BSM will be installing communication lines, and weather permitting, will be finished Thursday.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Bass Road Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The section of Bass Road between Olladale and Lathrop Drives will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday. Crosby Excavating will be doing utility work. They should have the work done Friday, weather permitting. There will be a marked detour using Hillegas Road, State Boulevard,...
wfft.com
Morton-Robertson's career-high propels PFW past Manchester
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Quinton Morton-Robertson scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 111-31 win over Manchester on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. After a slow start offensively, the Mastodons went on a 17-2 run to take a 12-point...
wfft.com
Remaining chilly, light snow chance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
wfft.com
Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
Comments / 0