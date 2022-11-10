ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies That Destroyed the Most Cars

By Sam Gupton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKk66_0j6Oigvj00 High speed car chases, harrowing crashes, and massive vehicle explosions are staples of action movies. While computer-generated special effects can try to emulate this destruction, some filmmakers opt for the real thing to bring exciting sequences to life, and demolish quite a bit of machinery in the process. ( Check out the greatest car chases in movies .)

Crashing all these cars can obviously cost a lot. The bill for automobile destruction in the first seven “Fast and Furious” movies combined is estimated at around $527 million. Many of the vehicles destroyed in these films are generic sedans and SUVs, but others appear to be rare and expensive.

However, just like star actors, rare and expensive cars often have stunt doubles - replicas made from much cheaper vehicles that have been customized to look like something fancier. The disposable lookalikes are used for stunts and the actual vehicles for less perilous close-ups.

The iconic Toyota Supra from “The Fast and the Furious,” for instance, existed in eight different versions: Two were the hero cars and the other six were stand-ins. (Those vehicles that do survive filming often command big prices as movie memorabilia. These are the most expensive movie cars ever sold .)

To compile a list of the movies in which the most cars have been destroyed, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the “ Movie Car Report ” published by Confused.com, an insurance comparison company that occasionally analyzes data around various lifestyle and entertainment topics.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise dominates the list when it comes to vehicular destruction, and Justin Lin - who directed five of the films - appears the most of any filmmaker on this list. He is also the director whose films have destroyed the most cars, with 1,049 in total. Director Michael Bay, known for over-the-top special effects, has two films here and comes in second with a total of 552 cars destroyed.

Click here to see movies that destroyed the most cars

Most of these movies were produced by large filmmaking companies at considerable expense. One indie film makes the list, however - “The Junkman,” which holds the Guinness World Record for the most vehicles crashed in a single chase scene: over 150, including cars, boats, trucks, motorcycles, and two planes. Director H.B. Halicki used several of his own vehicles in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6x2J_0j6Oigvj00

20. Spectre (2015)
> Cars destroyed: 7
> Production budget: $300,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $364,970,023)
> Directed by: Sam Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8jZ5_0j6Oigvj00

19. 6 Underground (2019)
> Cars destroyed: 20
> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $169,179,995)
> Directed by: Michael Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEjlT_0j6Oigvj00

18. The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005)
> Cars destroyed: 26
> Production budget: $53,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $78,250,850)
> Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWIUM_0j6Oigvj00

17. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
> Cars destroyed: 75
> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $182,485,012)
> Directed by: George Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QviAp_0j6Oigvj00

16. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
> Cars destroyed: 78
> Production budget: $38,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $61,870,051)
> Directed by: Rob Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rAmh_0j6Oigvj00

15. Ronin (1998)
> Cars destroyed: 80
> Production budget: $55,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $97,295,000)
> Directed by: John Frankenheimer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLMB6_0j6Oigvj00

14. Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
> Cars destroyed: 93
> Production budget: $103,300,000 (adj. for inflation: $172,974,710)
> Directed by: Dominic Sena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdMUq_0j6Oigvj00

13. The Blues Brothers (1980)
> Cars destroyed: 104
> Production budget: $27,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $94,482,633)
> Directed by: John Landis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Py46U_0j6Oigvj00

12. Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
> Cars destroyed: 105
> Production budget: $28,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $49,532,000)
> Directed by: John Landis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37H5oY_0j6Oigvj00

11. G.I. Joe (2013)
> Cars destroyed: 112
> Production budget: $140,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $173,287,688)
> Directed by: Jon M. Chu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rg8FF_0j6Oigvj00

10. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
> Cars destroyed: 130
> Production budget: $76,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $119,099,848)
> Directed by: John Singleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDeG4_0j6Oigvj00

9. A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
> Cars destroyed: 132
> Production budget: $92,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $113,874,767)
> Directed by: John Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDFbB_0j6Oigvj00

8. The Junkman (1982)
> Cars destroyed: 150
> Production budget: $1,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $2,988,052)
> Directed by: H.B. Halicki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PP5Us_0j6Oigvj00

7. Fast & Furious (2009)
> Cars destroyed: 190
> Production budget: $85,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $114,243,674)
> Directed by: Justin Lin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmqrJ_0j6Oigvj00

6. Furious 7 (2015)
> Cars destroyed: 230
> Production budget: $190,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $231,147,681)
> Directed by: James Wan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcxU3_0j6Oigvj00

5. The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
> Cars destroyed: 249
> Production budget: $85,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $121,574,876)
> Directed by: Justin Lin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LjhE_0j6Oigvj00

4. Fast Five (2011)
> Cars destroyed: 260
> Production budget: $125,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $160,236,220)
> Directed by: Justin Lin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vds92_0j6Oigvj00

3. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
> Cars destroyed: 300
> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $235,065,489)
> Directed by: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfFth_0j6Oigvj00

2. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
> Cars destroyed: 350
> Production budget: $160,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $198,043,072)
> Directed by: Justin Lin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Be683_0j6Oigvj00

1. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
> Cars destroyed: 532
> Production budget: $195,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $249,968,503)
> Directed by: Michael Bay

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Gangster Movies of All Time

The best gangster movies are commentaries on why some people can’t, or won’t, assimilate into a civil society. These films often depict their protagonists as victims of their environment – poverty, ethnic bias, drug and alcohol abuse, broken homes – who have few options other than a life of crime. The challenge for the film […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Directed by Actors

Most actors are storytellers at heart and so it’s no surprise when one tries their hand at directing. The results can be predictably mixed, ranging from forgettable indies to some of the best films ever made. (These are directors who were nominated for an Oscar on their first try.) Just as there’s no single fixed […]
Collider

2023 In Film: 10 Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Movies Coming in 2023

Every year, millions of fans flock to theaters or streaming services to watch sci-fi movies, making it one of the most popular film genres. The year 2022 was a prosperous one for this genre thanks to the success of films such as Nope, The Adam Project, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.
24/7 Wall St.

Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film

Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
24/7 Wall St.

Marvel Barely Makes Top 10 Best Movie Franchises of All Time

Some movie franchises are conceived as multi-film series from the beginning, but most of them grow in response to the success of film number one. Major motion pictures are tremendously complex and expensive propositions today, typically involving literally thousands of people – actors, screenwriters, cinematographers, makeup artists, film editors, set designers, and countless skilled artisans […]
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
TVOvermind

The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs

For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
Looper

Tom Cruise Used One Of His Own Planes In Top Gun: Maverick's Final Scene

Nearly 40 years after Tom Cruise flew into our hearts with 1986's "Top Gun," its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," has proven that there is still plenty of fuel in the tank for audiences to enjoy. Released during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, the film, which follows Pete Maverick (Tom Cruise) returning to the Top Gun program in order to train a new crop of pilots for a dangerous mission, became a record-breaking juggernaut at the box office. Upon its opening weekend, the film earned over $160 million, becoming the most successful film to open during Memorial Day weekend, besting the previous record-holder, "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (via Deadline). "Maverick" would go on to become the year's current highest-grossing title (via Variety) with a worldwide box office gross of over $1.4 billion (via Box Office Mojo). On top of that, the film was lauded by critics and audiences alike, boasting a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Grand Tour Nation

John Wick’s Car Revealed For Chapter 4 Upcoming Film

The trailer has just been released for John Wick Chapter 4 and fans will be pleased to know the theme of iconic American muscle cars is continuing into the next film. The first film started off with John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 being stolen which kicks off the story from there. Now, in the upcoming fourth film, the trailer shows Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, with a 1971 Plymouth Cuda.
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Collider

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons

The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
wegotthiscovered.com

A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans

Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
