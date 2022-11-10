Movies That Destroyed the Most Cars

High speed car chases, harrowing crashes, and massive vehicle explosions are staples of action movies. While computer-generated special effects can try to emulate this destruction, some filmmakers opt for the real thing to bring exciting sequences to life, and demolish quite a bit of machinery in the process. ( Check out the greatest car chases in movies .)

Crashing all these cars can obviously cost a lot. The bill for automobile destruction in the first seven “Fast and Furious” movies combined is estimated at around $527 million. Many of the vehicles destroyed in these films are generic sedans and SUVs, but others appear to be rare and expensive.

However, just like star actors, rare and expensive cars often have stunt doubles - replicas made from much cheaper vehicles that have been customized to look like something fancier. The disposable lookalikes are used for stunts and the actual vehicles for less perilous close-ups.

The iconic Toyota Supra from “The Fast and the Furious,” for instance, existed in eight different versions: Two were the hero cars and the other six were stand-ins. (Those vehicles that do survive filming often command big prices as movie memorabilia. These are the most expensive movie cars ever sold .)

To compile a list of the movies in which the most cars have been destroyed, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the “ Movie Car Report ” published by Confused.com, an insurance comparison company that occasionally analyzes data around various lifestyle and entertainment topics.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise dominates the list when it comes to vehicular destruction, and Justin Lin - who directed five of the films - appears the most of any filmmaker on this list. He is also the director whose films have destroyed the most cars, with 1,049 in total. Director Michael Bay, known for over-the-top special effects, has two films here and comes in second with a total of 552 cars destroyed.

Most of these movies were produced by large filmmaking companies at considerable expense. One indie film makes the list, however - “The Junkman,” which holds the Guinness World Record for the most vehicles crashed in a single chase scene: over 150, including cars, boats, trucks, motorcycles, and two planes. Director H.B. Halicki used several of his own vehicles in the film.

20. Spectre (2015)

> Cars destroyed: 7

> Production budget: $300,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $364,970,023)

> Directed by: Sam Mendes

19. 6 Underground (2019)

> Cars destroyed: 20

> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $169,179,995)

> Directed by: Michael Bay

18. The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005)

> Cars destroyed: 26

> Production budget: $53,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $78,250,850)

> Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar

17. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

> Cars destroyed: 75

> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $182,485,012)

> Directed by: George Miller

16. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

> Cars destroyed: 78

> Production budget: $38,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $61,870,051)

> Directed by: Rob Cohen

15. Ronin (1998)

> Cars destroyed: 80

> Production budget: $55,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $97,295,000)

> Directed by: John Frankenheimer

14. Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

> Cars destroyed: 93

> Production budget: $103,300,000 (adj. for inflation: $172,974,710)

> Directed by: Dominic Sena

13. The Blues Brothers (1980)

> Cars destroyed: 104

> Production budget: $27,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $94,482,633)

> Directed by: John Landis

12. Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

> Cars destroyed: 105

> Production budget: $28,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $49,532,000)

> Directed by: John Landis

11. G.I. Joe (2013)

> Cars destroyed: 112

> Production budget: $140,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $173,287,688)

> Directed by: Jon M. Chu

10. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

> Cars destroyed: 130

> Production budget: $76,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $119,099,848)

> Directed by: John Singleton

9. A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

> Cars destroyed: 132

> Production budget: $92,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $113,874,767)

> Directed by: John Moore

8. The Junkman (1982)

> Cars destroyed: 150

> Production budget: $1,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $2,988,052)

> Directed by: H.B. Halicki

7. Fast & Furious (2009)

> Cars destroyed: 190

> Production budget: $85,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $114,243,674)

> Directed by: Justin Lin

6. Furious 7 (2015)

> Cars destroyed: 230

> Production budget: $190,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $231,147,681)

> Directed by: James Wan

5. The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

> Cars destroyed: 249

> Production budget: $85,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $121,574,876)

> Directed by: Justin Lin

4. Fast Five (2011)

> Cars destroyed: 260

> Production budget: $125,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $160,236,220)

> Directed by: Justin Lin

3. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

> Cars destroyed: 300

> Production budget: $150,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $235,065,489)

> Directed by: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

2. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

> Cars destroyed: 350

> Production budget: $160,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $198,043,072)

> Directed by: Justin Lin

1. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

> Cars destroyed: 532

> Production budget: $195,000,000 (adj. for inflation: $249,968,503)

> Directed by: Michael Bay

