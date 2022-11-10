ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

counton2.com

Charleston County hosting workshops on Urban Entitlement Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Community Development is working to educate the public on Urban Entitlement funds, which are meant to “fund housing and community development activities” throughout the area. In a series of meetings over the coming months, Charleston County plans to “increase awareness of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. Veterans Celebration

Several witnesses were called to the stand to testify in the case. Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead …. Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead of holiday season. Folly Beach says that Nicole’s erosion impacts are …. Folly Beach says that Nicole's erosion impacts are severe. Ridgeville...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

New monument honors first Black Naval Academy student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new monument in Charleston was dedicated Monday to the first Black student to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. James Henry Conyers, a Charleston native, was nominated for admission in 1872 by U.S. Representative from South Carolina Robert B. Elliott. He was sworn in as...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Why it is better to get vitamins from food

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With so many vitamins and supplements available these days, you may be wondering which ones you actually need. But according to Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic, sometimes it may be better to get those nutrients from food. “We have plenty of studies...
CHARLESTON, SC

