Elon Musk promises end to legacy Twitter verification, seemingly forgetting lawsuit that forced its existence

By Jon Silman
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Michael Bastardovitch
3d ago

its too funny..he keeps tweeting back at these people $8.....that about all he'll be worth by the time he gets done...lol...🖕elon musk

CO Dee
3d ago

Every time I see a pic of this guy.. I think 🤔...How easy it was for him to quickly become the scariest version of The New Lex Luther 😬.just creepy AF😳

MB
4d ago

So the check mark people don’t want to pay because then anyone can get the check mark and impersonate people with check marks. But the ones with a check can impersonate anyone and think that’s ok? Entitled?

