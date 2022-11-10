The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 2.4 cents a gallon since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of gas in Seattle is 56.2 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago but is 91.4 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Seattle on Sunday was $4.09 cents a gallon, while the most expensive was $1.60 higher at $5.69 a gallon.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO