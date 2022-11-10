Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky is counting on Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to support Senate Credit Card Bill
Kentuckians need relief from record inflation, and while Democrats are banking on their liberal wish list spending package to bring down prices, several studies show the “Inflation Reduction Act” may have the opposite effect. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of legislators has advanced a new bill that would help alleviate the financial strain felt by families across the U.S. while leveling the playing field for some of the companies that have profited the most from this crisis. The...
Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'
The Kentucky Bankers Association is suing Attorney General Daniel Cameron for allegedly exceeding his legal authority and violating free speech rights with his recent subpoenas and demands for information sent to six major banks doing business in the state. The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court two weeks ago, is a response to...
Comments / 0