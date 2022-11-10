Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming
The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion. The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance. MJF is currently the number one...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
wrestlinginc.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls Young AEW Star 'A Fountain Of Untapped Potential'
Wheeler Yuta has high praise for a young AEW star. Yuta knows what it's like to be in the role of a prospect, and he's even shared the ring with the AEW performer who he believes can reach new heights as his career rolls along. The former ROH Pure Champion a made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show's "MackMania." The Blackpool Combat Club member was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of MJF. At first, Yuta joked that he should've saved an answer he already used for another rival.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
wrestlinginc.com
The Most Unexpected Heel Turns In AEW
A heel turn can be one of the most effective ways to shake up any wrestling promotion, from the ones filling up bingo halls to those packing arenas and stadiums. They can shock fans, but they also can excite fans. A heel turn can be telegraphed for weeks, months, or even come out of nowhere. They can add a new dimension to characters that have stagnated or potentially turn popular wrestlers into megastars. Most importantly, if done right, a heel turn can lead to fans wanting to continue to watch a given promotion just to see what happens next. After all, that is the goal for any promotion in the first place.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Called Him For Directions
It won't come as a shock to most that things weren't always so rosy between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Chief of Content Triple H. In fact, the two got off to a rocky start when the two started working together after Jericho jumped from WCW to WWE in 1999, with the two finally burying the hatchet well into their careers.
wrestlinginc.com
What Maven, The Original WWE Tough Enough Winner, Is Up To Today
Maven stunned the world when he eliminated the Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble. Shocked, the Undertaker retaliated by eliminating the young Superstar himself and attacking him with a chair. Accordingly, Maven earned an Undisputed WWF Championship title shot the following week on "WWE Raw," for technically never being eliminated from the Rumble — as Undertaker was not an active competitor in the match at the time of Maven's elimination.
wrestlinginc.com
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut
Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey." "I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda. Loureda's...
wrestlinginc.com
Top NJPW Star Wants Match Against The Rock
While Kazuchika Okada may already be locked in for the main event of next year's Wrestle Kingdom 17, the Japanese star is softly calling out another dream match he'd like to make happen. Okada, who will challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White at January 4's Wrestle Kingdom event, appeared...
wrestlinginc.com
The Meaning Behind All Of Brock Lesnar's Tattoos
Tattoos are not uncommon among today's wrestlers, but in the crowded world of inked muscled flesh, Brock Lesnar's distinctive bodywork stands out. When facing Lesnar head-on, the most obvious tattoo is the sword that covers the space from just above his navel to just below his throat. In his 2011 autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar recalled that the 2005 tattoo was inspired by the non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which prevented him from appearing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling after leaving Vince McMahon's company.
Comments / 0