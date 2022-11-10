Read full article on original website
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Loma community benefit November 12, 2022 for a mom with cancer
Loma community members are gathering for a benefit Saturday from 4-8 p.m at the Absolute Prestige Ranch. There will be a dinner catered by the Cattlemen’s Bar and Grille with live performances from Peggy Malone and Joey Rowland. Additionally, 67 auction items will be raffled off via a live and silent auction. Auction items include trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, VIP Country Jam tickets, a firepit, and plenty more.
Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the holiday season upon us Mesa County Public Health offers some tips to stay safe when cooking. Be aware of food borne illnesses and be cautious when dealing with raw meat and raw dough. Make sure everything is thoroughly cooked through before serving. If...
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One
GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names
Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Settlement reached after Palisade winery refuses to let service dog into tasting room
A discrimination complaint was recently submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by a person who had been prohibited from entering a Colorado winery tasting room while accompanied by her service dog.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
