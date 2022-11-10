ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Two cold fronts keep us cold this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
MORE PHOTOS: Grand Junction Colorado Race Cars and Their Drivers

Grand Junction, Colorado has been home to outstanding auto racing for some time. No matter which decade, Western Colorado has seen its share of amazing drivers and the cars they love. Earlier in 2022, I posted a short gallery of Robert Grant photos featuring racers and their machines from the...
Loma community benefit November 12, 2022 for a mom with cancer

Loma community members are gathering for a benefit Saturday from 4-8 p.m at the Absolute Prestige Ranch. There will be a dinner catered by the Cattlemen’s Bar and Grille with live performances from Peggy Malone and Joey Rowland. Additionally, 67 auction items will be raffled off via a live and silent auction. Auction items include trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, VIP Country Jam tickets, a firepit, and plenty more.
When Is the Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season has arrived, but, it doesn't really feel like it until we have the annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction. Countless cities across the country have a community tree-lighting event every year. Grand Junction certainly is not unique in that respect. But, it's a special time because it brings people together for a common cause. It seems like it's the one time of the year when we can truly be one big, happy family.
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?

The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the holiday season upon us Mesa County Public Health offers some tips to stay safe when cooking. Be aware of food borne illnesses and be cautious when dealing with raw meat and raw dough. Make sure everything is thoroughly cooked through before serving. If...
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One

GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names

Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

