Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that hit her got out and stole her car.
Madison police investigate possible bullet hole found in window of home
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a homeowner found a hole in a window that may have been caused by a bullet. Police were sent to the 400 block of South Midvale Blvd. Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. after a caller reported finding a bullet hole in a window facing the road.
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the three people killed in a car crash in rural Rock County earlier this month. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla.
One Person Injured in Lafayette County Rollover Crash
Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County. 53 year old Angela Miesen of Darlington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Miesen was driving on County Highway F at around 4am Sunday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.
Wisconsin Bike Fed hosts fall fundraising gala
WATERLOO, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bike Fed held its fall fundraising gala on Saturday, bringing bicyclists together. Guests enjoyed complimentary food and drinks and Trek Bicycles gave a behind-the-scenes tour of their headquarters. There were also auctions where guests could bid on prizes like overnight trips, new bikes and bike accessories.
Runners handle chilly weather for Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. — The temperatures may have been chilly but the snow and rain stayed away, providing a good atmosphere for Sunday’s Madison Marathon. Runners started their day early and had just six hours to complete the course. A half-marathon and 10K were also available for runners looking for a lighter challenge. The starting and finishing lines were both at Capitol Square.
Nearly $100,000 raised for Southwest Wisconsin’s homeless veterans
WINDSOR, Wis. – Chad Alder was once a homeless veteran. Over the last eight years, he’s raised nearly $100,000 for Southern Wisconsin’s homeless veterans at an annual event at Rodeside Grill in Windsor. “I started this back in 2015 with just a thought of wanting to raise...
Holiday Fantasy In Lights returns to Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. — There are not many better signs that the holiday season is right around the corner than the return of Holiday Fantasy in Lights. The lights shined at Olin Park on Saturday for the first time this year. This year marks the 34th-annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
Dane County Farmer’s Market closes season on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — In another sign of the changing seasons, the Dane County Farmer’s Market closed its season on Capitol Square. Vendors still manned their booths Saturday despite below-freezing temps and snowflakes beginning to fall. That includes Alsum Sweet Corn, who kept shoppers warm with a hot treat.
Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second night in a row
MADISON, Wis. — Badger volleyball broke out the brooms for the second night in a row, extending their win streak to 14 matches as they beat Maryland. This match marked Wisconsin’s final regular season home match. With the win, the third-ranked Badgers improve to 21-3 on the season, 15-1 in Big Ten Play.
Get a sneak peek of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to the Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A much-anticipated experience sweeping the country is coming to Madison next week. “Immersive Van Gogh” opens Thanksgiving day at the Greenway Shopping Center in Middleton and runs until Jan. 8th. The traveling exhibition lets audiences step inside the famous works of the 19th-century painter, with...
‘I’ve got to learn more’: Gard still working through team’s depth
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off the Brew City Battle win, Wisconsin men’s basketball turns its attention to in-state rival UW-Green Bay, where there could be a lot of different Badgers on the court. Greg Gard is still working through his team’s depth – who to play, when, and...
Badger volleyball holds steady at No. 3 in AVCA poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team has made a home for themselves at No. 3 in the AVCA poll. Wisconsin stayed in the third spot for a third-straight poll, after rising to that position on Oct. 31. San Diego stayed at No. 2 and Texas remained at the top in this week’s poll, which was released Monday.
