saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Week 12 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting another update to the 2022 season as we head into Week 12. As we move forward with 2 weekends left before conference championships, the AP Top 25 has been updated with some familiar faces at the top. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all remained...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
247Sports
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
atozsports.com
How one play against Missouri showed how that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is an elite head coach
No one needs to convince anyone that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is elite. Heupel has taken Tennessee from 3-7 in 2020 (Jeremy Pruitt’s final season as the program’s head coach) to 9-1 this season and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in an incredibly short amount of time.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
College Football World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Today
It's not going to happen - probably, anyway - but the college football world wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday. That coach - Jimbo Fisher. Fisher, the owner of the largest buyout in college football history, continues to rack up the losses. Texas A&M fell to...
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Major College Athletic Director Fired Monday Morning
A major college athletic director was reportedly fired on Monday morning. Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, has reportedly been fired by the school. Hoppy Kercheval first reported the news on Monday morning. "Gee met with Lyons yesterday to tell him athletics is going in a new direction,"...
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Upset Loss
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are officially out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, their most-hated rival knocked them out of the mix. The Washington Huskies have upset the Ducks of Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium this Saturday night. UW quarterback Michael...
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have another shot to land coveted recruit they previously missed on
The Tennessee Vols have a shot at a highly coveted recruit that they previously missed on. 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday night. Walker, 6-foot-3/233 lbs from Hickory, NC, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 24 edge rusher...
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
247Sports
