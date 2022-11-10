ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years

Modern scientific advancements have allowed Snohomish County investigators solve a mystery that had them stymied for more than 40 years – who was I-5 Stilly Doe?. The unidentified body found 42 years ago in Stillaguamish River near I-5 in 1980 has now been identified as Othaniel Philip Ames, who was 82 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to records.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Camping now banned on public property in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An ordinance is now in effect in Tacoma banning camping in certain parts of the city. Tacoma City Councilmembers passed the ordinance on Oct. 11 and it took effect Monday. The ordinance prohibits camping and storing personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in the city, as well as Aspen Court, which is a city-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Kitchen fire in Seattle restaurant extends beyond kitchen

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle fire crews responded to a restaurant fire on the 1400 block of 12th Ave. Crews have reported the fire has extended beyond the kitchen and potentially into the apartment building above. Seattle fire completed a primary search of the restaurant, which is now all clear.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle basement fire leaves 59-year-old man critically injured

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle fire crews responded to a basement fire on the 3000 block of NW 71st St. Officials have requested that travelers please avoid the area. Crews have contained the fire. A 59-year-old male was rescued from the home and is in critical condition, according to officials.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Average Seattle gas price 56 cents lower than last month

The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 2.4 cents a gallon since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of gas in Seattle is 56.2 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago but is 91.4 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Seattle on Sunday was $4.09 cents a gallon, while the most expensive was $1.60 higher at $5.69 a gallon.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police arrest man after he shoots through neighbor's door

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Mountain Loop Highway closed for season in Snohomish County

The Mountain Loop Highway was closed for the season in both directions in Snohomish County, officials said. The closure began Nov. 9 ahead of the winter snow when the road becomes impassable. The road section blocked to traffic in both directions is between the Deer Creek Gate on the west...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Layoff rumors have Seattle Amazon employees on edge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Reports of Amazon planning to lay off thousands of workers came as a surprise to employees KOMO News spoke to Monday. The New York Times reported Monday the Seattle-based company plans to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and tech jobs. Those layoffs would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global workforce, according to the New York Times report.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022

11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track. 7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff. 17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported. 5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Taxpayers on hook for $1.3B in forgiven Seattle business PPP loans

SEATTLE, Wash. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their businesses, while others leaned on the government for hundreds of billions in cash to stay afloat as the economy was shut down. Two and a half year later, we’ve learned that more than 600 businesses...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18

PULLMAN, Wash. — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State...
PULLMAN, WA

