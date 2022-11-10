Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Seattle leaders pledge action on student safety concerns after Ingraham High shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Several members of the Seattle City Council gathered on the steps of City Hall Monday afternoon to meet hundreds of students who walked out of class following the deadly school shooting at Ingraham High School last week. The walkout was organized by the Seattle Student Union,...
KOMO News
Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting
SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
KOMO News
Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years
Modern scientific advancements have allowed Snohomish County investigators solve a mystery that had them stymied for more than 40 years – who was I-5 Stilly Doe?. The unidentified body found 42 years ago in Stillaguamish River near I-5 in 1980 has now been identified as Othaniel Philip Ames, who was 82 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to records.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell pushes for gunfire detection tech in Seattle, critics argue it's ineffective
SEATTLE, Wash. — A plan by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to purchase gunshot detection technology ran into a wall at city council on Monday when it was stripped from the proposed budget. A community group is lobbying to bring it back. Shots-fired calls are soaring around Seattle and have...
KOMO News
Camping now banned on public property in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An ordinance is now in effect in Tacoma banning camping in certain parts of the city. Tacoma City Councilmembers passed the ordinance on Oct. 11 and it took effect Monday. The ordinance prohibits camping and storing personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in the city, as well as Aspen Court, which is a city-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility.
KOMO News
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
KOMO News
State educators call for counselors, mental health resources following school shooting
The questions and conversations around security at schools in Washington state kicked into high gear after the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle last week. On Monday, hundreds of students from Seattle schools staged a walkout to voice their concerns. “My personal opinion, if there’s a bunch of...
KOMO News
Stage 1 burn ban in place for Greater Pierce and Snohomish Counties
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish Counties that is effective starting at 3:00 p.m. today, Nov. 13, 2022. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air,...
KOMO News
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
KOMO News
Man dead after exchanging fire with Federal Way officers, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is dead after a shootout with officers in south King County on Sunday, according to police. Police said the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the Dashpoint Apartments in Federal Way. The scene was still active 11 hours later as the investigation continued.
KOMO News
Kitchen fire in Seattle restaurant extends beyond kitchen
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle fire crews responded to a restaurant fire on the 1400 block of 12th Ave. Crews have reported the fire has extended beyond the kitchen and potentially into the apartment building above. Seattle fire completed a primary search of the restaurant, which is now all clear.
KOMO News
Hospital officials say 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident is improving
RENTON, Wash. — Officials at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle told KOMO news on Saturday that the condition of the 9-year-old boy, Isaiah Johns, who was shot during an apparent road rage incident in Renton, has improved. They said Johns is still in the ICU, is no longer critical,...
KOMO News
Seattle basement fire leaves 59-year-old man critically injured
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle fire crews responded to a basement fire on the 3000 block of NW 71st St. Officials have requested that travelers please avoid the area. Crews have contained the fire. A 59-year-old male was rescued from the home and is in critical condition, according to officials.
KOMO News
Average Seattle gas price 56 cents lower than last month
The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 2.4 cents a gallon since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of gas in Seattle is 56.2 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago but is 91.4 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Seattle on Sunday was $4.09 cents a gallon, while the most expensive was $1.60 higher at $5.69 a gallon.
KOMO News
Seattle police arrest man after he shoots through neighbor's door
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.
KOMO News
Mountain Loop Highway closed for season in Snohomish County
The Mountain Loop Highway was closed for the season in both directions in Snohomish County, officials said. The closure began Nov. 9 ahead of the winter snow when the road becomes impassable. The road section blocked to traffic in both directions is between the Deer Creek Gate on the west...
KOMO News
Layoff rumors have Seattle Amazon employees on edge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Reports of Amazon planning to lay off thousands of workers came as a surprise to employees KOMO News spoke to Monday. The New York Times reported Monday the Seattle-based company plans to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and tech jobs. Those layoffs would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global workforce, according to the New York Times report.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022
11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track. 7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff. 17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported. 5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were...
KOMO News
Taxpayers on hook for $1.3B in forgiven Seattle business PPP loans
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their businesses, while others leaned on the government for hundreds of billions in cash to stay afloat as the economy was shut down. Two and a half year later, we’ve learned that more than 600 businesses...
KOMO News
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
PULLMAN, Wash. — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State...
