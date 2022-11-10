SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.

