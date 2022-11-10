ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
New York Post

Get a one-year Sam’s Club membership at Black Friday prices now

Whether you’re planning a feast for the holidays, grabbing some gifts, or just looking for good deals, Sam’s Club is a great place to shop. Normally, a one-year Sam’s Club Membership would cost up to $50, but this month, you can get Black Friday prices every Friday. That means you could get a one-year membership to Sam’s Club for half off its usual price of $50 at just $24.99.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.

