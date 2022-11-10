Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
FOX Sports
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
FOX Sports
Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a...
FOX Sports
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season. The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search...
FOX Sports
Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in an all-time great catch during Minnesota’s remarkable 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. It came in a crucial spot, preserving the Vikings' last-ditch effort to put points on the board in a game that appeared all but over early in the fourth.
FOX Sports
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
FOX Sports
What a Week 10 stunner means for the ascending Vikings and fading Bills
The Bills and Vikings put together the best game of the season in Week 10, with Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell, receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins nabbing a 33-30 overtime victory. The fight was nothing short of ferocious. In the span of two minutes late in regulation, the Bills...
FOX Sports
Packers, Aaron Rodgers rally to beat Cowboys; Christian Watson catches 3 TDs
It didn't matter that the Packers were a struggling team, with a 3-6 record on the season, coming into Sunday's Game of the Week on FOX. It didn't matter that the Cowboys survived during the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott and were rejuvenated by his return in the past couple of weeks. This was always going to be a competitive game because that's just the way football works.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders defeat Eagles on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL came to a close Monday with a crucial NFC East tilt, as the Washington Commanders went on the road and handed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles their first lost of the season, 32-21. Here are the top plays from Monday's action!. Hot start. The...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Boston College-Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a college football Week 12 showdown. The Eagles are coming off a gutsy 21-20 win over NC State in Week 11. That win over the Wolfpack snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston College and was the highlight of the team's 3-7 season.
FOX Sports
USC loses RB Travis Dye to season-ending injury, Lincoln Riley says
If the USC Trojans are going to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff, they're going to have to do so without their star running back. Travis Dye, who transferred to USC from Oregon this past offseason, was carted off the field after...
FOX Sports
Titans' timing for 1st Thursday night game couldn't be worse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. They also have 13 players on injured reserve and had to scratch five defensive starters before kickoff.
FOX Sports
Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus...
FOX Sports
No. 3 Houston plays Oral Roberts following Walker's 23-point outing
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-55 victory against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Houston went 32-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars...
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns' effort, personnel, schemes and future.
FOX Sports
Colts beat Raiders, find something to build on in Jeff Saturday’s debut
This Indianapolis Colts season has been like a movie — for all the wrong reasons. The Colts benched their starting quarterback, fired their offensive coordinator and fired their head coach. Then they hired a franchise legend, most recently an NFL analyst for ESPN, with no coaching experience beyond the high school ranks to be the interim for the rest of the season. Then they gave offensive playcalling responsibilities to a 30-year-old pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach with no previous playcalling experience.
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
