Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet
The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
College Station City Council Majority Still Interested In A New Recreation Center
A majority of College Station city council members continues to be interested in a new recreation center. That follows a discussion during last Thursday’s meeting where there was no opposition to the request by city manager Bryan Woods to pursue requests for qualifications for preliminary programming, design, and budgeting.
Bryan City Council Holding A Special Meeting To Consider Adding Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park
The Bryan council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30, in part to consider approving a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. The proposal calls for creating a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The 30 year ground lease is with the company running the Queen...
Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
Brazos County midterm results announced
Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams. Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested. 25...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Texas A&M Football Media Day: UMass
Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, as well as this coming Saturday’s home game against UMass. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jalen Preston and defensive back Demani Richardson.
Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
