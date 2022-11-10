ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet

The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Brazos County midterm results announced

Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: UMass

Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, as well as this coming Saturday’s home game against UMass. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jalen Preston and defensive back Demani Richardson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
AUBURN, AL
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy