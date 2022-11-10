ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after confirmed shooting and car crash into business

Fall River Police are investigating after a shooting and a car crash into a city business occurred at about the same time in the same area on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chaves Market regarding reports of shots fired in the area. While in-route, responding units were advised that a vehicle had crashed into the business, and its occupants had fled the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Taunton Man Sentenced After Attempting Break-Ins and ‘Suicide by Cop’

A former Taunton man who attempted to break into two homes and then attempted “suicide by cop” has been sentenced to serve up to a decade in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Serge Andre, 33, was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court last week on indictments charging him with assault and battery on a police officer with attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of attempted breaking and entering.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital

BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6

Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
KILLINGLY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset Police searching for two missing teenagers

The Somerset Police Department is seeking any information on the possible location of two teenagers who went missing Sunday evening from a residence in town. Aryana Coelho, 16 years old, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has short brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts groom killed; fiancé seriously injured in motorcycle crash days before wedding

A Massachusetts couple was supposed to get married this Saturday, instead, the groom is deceased, and his fiancé is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash. On Saturday, November 5, just after 2:00 p.m., the Seabrook NH Police Department responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
khqa.com

Girl, 16, dies days after shooting in Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a Massachusetts teenager who was shot during the weekend has died. Prosecutors said 16-year-old Anali Farias, of New Bedford, died on Thursday afternoon at an area hospital after she was shot on Saturday night. New Bedford police...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

