A former Taunton man who attempted to break into two homes and then attempted “suicide by cop” has been sentenced to serve up to a decade in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Serge Andre, 33, was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court last week on indictments charging him with assault and battery on a police officer with attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of attempted breaking and entering.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO