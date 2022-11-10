Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after confirmed shooting and car crash into business
Fall River Police are investigating after a shooting and a car crash into a city business occurred at about the same time in the same area on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chaves Market regarding reports of shots fired in the area. While in-route, responding units were advised that a vehicle had crashed into the business, and its occupants had fled the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Former Taunton Man Sentenced After Attempting Break-Ins and ‘Suicide by Cop’
A former Taunton man who attempted to break into two homes and then attempted “suicide by cop” has been sentenced to serve up to a decade in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Serge Andre, 33, was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court last week on indictments charging him with assault and battery on a police officer with attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of attempted breaking and entering.
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
fallriverreporter.com
Pregnant woman and infant injured, man arrested, after head-on crash in southeastern Massachusetts
A man was arrested after a southeastern Massachusetts crash injured three people including an infant and a pregnant woman on Thursday. According to Bourne Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving...
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
liveboston617.org
Man on Meth Mile Arrested on Numerous Charges After Incident with Fake Firearm
At approximately 23:05 hours on Thursday, November 10, Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 and C-6 Detectives responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a firearm near the area of 891 Mass Avenue. When Police arrived at the scene, they immediately located the suspect in question as...
whdh.com
Police: Pregnant woman, infant among those injured in Bourne crash with suspected DUI driver
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46...
Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital
BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6
Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset Police searching for two missing teenagers
The Somerset Police Department is seeking any information on the possible location of two teenagers who went missing Sunday evening from a residence in town. Aryana Coelho, 16 years old, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has short brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groom killed; fiancé seriously injured in motorcycle crash days before wedding
A Massachusetts couple was supposed to get married this Saturday, instead, the groom is deceased, and his fiancé is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash. On Saturday, November 5, just after 2:00 p.m., the Seabrook NH Police Department responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107.
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
khqa.com
Girl, 16, dies days after shooting in Massachusetts
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a Massachusetts teenager who was shot during the weekend has died. Prosecutors said 16-year-old Anali Farias, of New Bedford, died on Thursday afternoon at an area hospital after she was shot on Saturday night. New Bedford police...
Comments / 1