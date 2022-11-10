Read full article on original website
Three Things We Learned: Oregon
When Oregon played UCLA earlier this season it was clear that Dan Lanning and Chip Kelly were coaching different games. Oregon went for a surprise onside kick and converted multiple 4th and shorts from well inside their own territory. Lanning knew that Oregon’s defense wasn’t good and that UCLA’s offense was and so the game would likely come down to who had the most possessions rather than field position. It paid off and the Ducks won.
Call For Questions: Dream Crushers Edition
Washington was a multi-score underdog heading on the road against #6 Oregon on Saturday night. The Huskies didn’t look phased as they took half 13-10 in a surprisingly low scoring affair. Both teams’ offenses took control in the 2nd half but Washington made just enough plays to come away with the 37-34 victory, snapping Oregon’s 23-game home winning streak and knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention. I’d call that a pretty nice little Saturday.
Huskies Upset #6 Oregon 37-34
Washington played conservatively early going for a pair of field goals in the red zone in the first half. Things turned into a shootout in the second half but a Peyton Henry 43-yard field goal proved to be redemption for Henry and the Huskies as Washington held on for a 37-34 win over #6 Oregon. The Washington win ended Oregon’s 23-game home winning streak and propelled the Dawgs to an 8-2 record while ending the Ducks’ College Football Playoff dreams. You love to see it.
#25 Washington at #6 Oregon Game Thread
If you’re looking to follow along with your fellow UW football fans during the game you’ve come to the right place. Comment below as the Huskies enter the most stressful game of the season traveling to Eugene to play a top-ten ranked Oregon team. I’m sure everyone on here will remain level headed about the outcome at all times and not call for anyone’s benching or firing.
