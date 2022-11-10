When Oregon played UCLA earlier this season it was clear that Dan Lanning and Chip Kelly were coaching different games. Oregon went for a surprise onside kick and converted multiple 4th and shorts from well inside their own territory. Lanning knew that Oregon’s defense wasn’t good and that UCLA’s offense was and so the game would likely come down to who had the most possessions rather than field position. It paid off and the Ducks won.

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO