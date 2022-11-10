ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 6

loving life
4d ago

I am so sick of this city sucking its residents dry. We are triple charged for sewage. When do people say no more.

Reply
6
 

WFMJ.com

Flooding, ambulance shortage discussed at Boardman trustee meeting

$27 million dollars in FEMA grants could help mitigate Boardman's flooding issues. "There will be a lot of groundwork maybe this week for a component that requires some photographing and some cost-benefit analysis and it could be upwards of 200-plus properties that may need to be addressed," explained Jason Loree, Boardman Twp. Administrator at Monday's trustees meeting.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 14th

Vindicator file photo / November 14, 1977 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter swore in four Youngstown police officers 45 years ago. From left, John T. Ragan III, Thomas Mylott, Mark Wollet, and George P. Pavlich. November 14. 1997: Mahoning County Commissioner Ed Reiss says it’s time for the county...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH
WFMJ.com

After decades of decay, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is set for demolition

26 years after seeing its last patient and falling into serious disrepair, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital will finally be coming down. The Trumbull County Land Bank is holding a public meeting about the demolition of the former hospital located at 1307 North Tod Avenue in Warren. The public is invited...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings

A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
GREENVILLE, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH

Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Scary in Warren: Pursued Driver Runs Into Daycare Center

WARREN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Scary situation in Warren where a man being pursued by police crashed his vehicle, then runs into a daycare center, diving into a play area. 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell faces felonious assault and other charges after he was arrested inside Precious...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police updates on three recent homicides in city

During a Warren police press conference Monday, updates were issued on three recent homicides within the city. According to the police, victim 36-year-old Lee Lambert of Austintown was killed at what police say was his girlfriend's home at 1919 Charles Ave. SE at 5:46 pm on November 7. Police charged...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

