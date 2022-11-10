ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th

The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
WESTLAND, MI
Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know

Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know

The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
HOLLY, MI
CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years

Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer

Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
LAPEER, MI
Popular Ferndale Bar to Host ‘Sober Party’ the Night Before Thanksgiving

Instead of running alcohol specials on what is considered the biggest bar night of the year, a popular bar in Ferndale is removing all of its booze for the entire night. There aren't many options for non-drinkers and those that are underage to hang out on the night before Thanksgiving. Well, unless you want to deal with a bunch of annoying sloppy drunks all night.
FERNDALE, MI
Lapeer Krave To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner To Families In Need – Find Out How To Nominate

Krave Restaurant is stepping up to help two local families this Thanksgiving. If you know a family who is going through a tough time right now, you can nominate that family to win a delicious Thanksgiving dinner from Krave Restaurant in Lapeer. Nominations must be made in person at the restaurant and must be in by Wednesday, November 16th. A drawing will determine the two winning families.
LAPEER, MI
6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
FLINT, MI
