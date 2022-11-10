Read full article on original website
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School
School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit
Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th
The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know
Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know
The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years
Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer
Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
Popular Ferndale Bar to Host ‘Sober Party’ the Night Before Thanksgiving
Instead of running alcohol specials on what is considered the biggest bar night of the year, a popular bar in Ferndale is removing all of its booze for the entire night. There aren't many options for non-drinkers and those that are underage to hang out on the night before Thanksgiving. Well, unless you want to deal with a bunch of annoying sloppy drunks all night.
Lapeer Krave To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner To Families In Need – Find Out How To Nominate
Krave Restaurant is stepping up to help two local families this Thanksgiving. If you know a family who is going through a tough time right now, you can nominate that family to win a delicious Thanksgiving dinner from Krave Restaurant in Lapeer. Nominations must be made in person at the restaurant and must be in by Wednesday, November 16th. A drawing will determine the two winning families.
Flint and Genesee County Michigan Have Been Playing Uno Wrong All Along
Since we were toddlers, we've played some variation of Uno. Playing the game with friends was somewhat difficult at times because each family played differently. Most of the fun is creating your own rules and letting the curse words fly because of the shock & awe of mee-maw slamming you with a Draw 4 just before you were "going out."
Snow on the Way – Genesee County Could See Its First Heavy Snowfall This Week
It looks like Genesse County will get its first heavy snowfall this week. The question is, how much will we see?. Don't freak out, it's not going to be an overwhelming amount. However, you might be out shoveling your driveway for the first time this season. You have to admit,...
6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Gaylord Woman Missing for 3 Weeks After Disappearing in Sterling Heights
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a woman from Gaylord that went missing a little over three weeks ago. Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, went missing back on October 16. While Gorman is originally from Gaylord, Michigan, she disappeared while staying at a residence in Sterling Heights.
