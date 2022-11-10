ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports Chicago

Who is favored to win NFL MVP after nine weeks in 2022?

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker

Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions

CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record

Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Cole Kmet killed Lions with play-action routes

With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bears faced a 2nd-and-1 at midfield. Justin Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right, but the Lions defenders didn’t bite very hard and flowed with Fields as he rolled to the left. Problem for the Lions was too many defenders moved with Fields and Cole Kmet found himself all alone 30 yards downfield. Fields lofted him an easy pass, Kmet reeled it in and jogged in for as easy of a score as you’ll see in the NFL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch

Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

