Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Who is favored to win NFL MVP after nine weeks in 2022?
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
Jackson not happy with 'another week' of 'BS' calls in Bears' loss
CHICAGO -- Eddie Jackson is tired. He is tired of the excuses, tired of the Bears' defense making the same mistakes, and tired of not giving Justin Fields and the offense enough support. The veteran safety is also fed up with getting the short end of a bad officiating stick....
Grading Bears' offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO — Through 45 minutes Sunday, the Bears appeared to be coasting to a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions. But all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Lions erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields authored...
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
How the Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection
After Monday night's game, Eagles fans have one question: How? A combination of strong Washington play, Philadelphia mistakes and questionable officiating kept the Eagles from a perfect season.
Vikings seal win over Bills after chaotic finish to regulation, overtime
The Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills was one for the ages. Minnesota clinched a 33-30 victory after an extremely intense last 45 seconds of regulation and overtime period, where Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen’s pass to the endzone on the game’s final play.
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60+ yard rushing TDs
Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football. According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple rushing touchdowns of over 60 yards in one season. Against the Miami Dolphins...
Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Lions game
The Bears will be without two more starters when they take on the Lions on Sunday. Right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the game with a hip injury and Al-Quadin Muhammad will sit with a knee injury. Jenkins has been a revelation at right guard since taking over the position...
Eberflus explains Claypool's low usage in Bears' loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker
Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record
Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
Stat: Fields is consistently the fastest QB in the NFL
If there's one surefire attribute Justin Fields has put on display in the last month – it's his speed. Fields has rushed for 467 yards in the past four games. A large part of his success comes from his ability to read defenders, but also his natural athleticism and ability to get north and south.
Fields explains pick-six vs. Lions, vows it will 'never happen again'
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields didn't mince words following the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. The play that changed the complexion of what looked to be a surefire Bears' win falls at his feet and his alone. "Just a dumb play," Fields said of...
How Cole Kmet killed Lions with play-action routes
With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bears faced a 2nd-and-1 at midfield. Justin Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right, but the Lions defenders didn’t bite very hard and flowed with Fields as he rolled to the left. Problem for the Lions was too many defenders moved with Fields and Cole Kmet found himself all alone 30 yards downfield. Fields lofted him an easy pass, Kmet reeled it in and jogged in for as easy of a score as you’ll see in the NFL.
How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch
Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why
NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons, there was no limit as to how many players a team could bring off IR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points
The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games. The Bears have lost to the Lions (scored 30 points), Miami Dolphins...
