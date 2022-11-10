Read full article on original website
Indonesia signs deals to accelerate clean energy transition
Indonesia has signed deals with international lenders and major economies that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy
France 24
Africa facing climate impact 'nightmare': Kenyan president
Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – The crushing impacts of climate change are already a "living nightmare" for people across Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto told world leaders at UN talks on Monday. The UN climate Conference of the Parties talks in Egypt, billed as the "African COP", are...
Population To Surpass 8 Billion on 15 November 2022
The speed at which humanity is reproducing has reached a new record22612/Pixabay. 8 billion souls living and breathing on the same Earth. This is a number that had been speculated that humanity will never reach during the 20th century due to all the world conflicts that had taken place. On November 15, 2022, the global population will exceed 8 billion, marking a crucial turning point in human development. The gradual gains in human lifespan brought about by improvements in food, personal hygiene, public health, and medicine are the cause of this hitherto unheard-of extension. It also results from the high and consistent fertility rates in some nations.
Israel will not cooperate with FBI inquiry into killing of Palestinian American journalist
Defence minister calls investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing by Israeli army ‘interference in internal affairs’
UK jobs market cooling as unemployment rises and real wages keep falling – business live
Jobless rate up and vacancies down, while rising wages still aren’t keeping up with inflation and working days lost to strikes soar
Smithonian
Soon After Dinosaur Decimation, Our Primate Ancestors Began Pouncing on Prey
A hunger for crunchy insects may have led our early primate ancestors to develop the signature traits that we inherited. Small primates like Teilhardina, which lived in the forest canopy of ancient China 55 million years ago, were early adopters of some of our evolutionary family’s most famous characteristics. Looking much more like lemurs than monkeys, they had forward-facing eyes, grasping hands and nails that would become hallmarks of many later primate species—including ourselves. How such traits evolved in the first place has long been controversial among fossil primate experts, but a new hypothesis suggests that sneakily hunting up in the treetops had a lot to do with it.
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory. The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Refugee Crisis Exposes a Family’s Moral Flaws in Greek Debut ‘Behind the Haystacks’
First-time filmmaker Asimina Proedrou makes her auspicious debut with “Behind the Haystacks,” a family drama set against the Greek refugee crisis that won six awards after premiering at the recently wrapped Thessaloniki Film Festival. The film tells the story of a middle-aged fisherman who, faced with mounting debt, begins to smuggle refugees across a lake on Greece’s northern border. After tragedy strikes, exposing the hypocrisy at the root of his small town, he and his family must face the consequences. Starring screen veteran Stathis Stamoulakatos as the desperate husband and father, alongside Lena Ouzounidou as his devout, church-going wife and Evgenia Lavda...
Smithonian
Scientists Suggest a New Layer to Crows’ Cognitive Complexity
Time and again, , research reveals crows performing some cognitive task that defies our expectations. Now, a new paper claims the birds can understand a certain kind of pattern, displaying an ability that scientists once thought was unique to humans. Researchers tested whether crows can grasp the concept of recursion,...
Spain is expected to launch its 'digital nomad visa' in January. Here's what we know about the program so far.
Spain's digital nomad visa is expected to receive final approval from the Senate in January 2023 and includes a reduced income tax for remote workers.
