Novinger, MO

Country Christmas Craft Festival, Holiday Bazaar and Shoppers Delight all in one place at “Christmas in Novinger”

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
kttn.com

Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton

Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Hot silage believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed barn on Northeast 70th Street

A barn on Northeast 70th Street in Grundy County is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, November 8th. Spickard Firefighter Mike Martin reports corn, silage, hay, and lumber were inside the barn in the Mennonite community. He says the cause of the fire is believed to be that the silage got hot and combusted. A cistern was used on the fire before firefighters arrived. A building next to the barn was able to be protected.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton city sales tax receipts continue climb for May through November

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up nearly four percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than two-and-one-half percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Those figures are for receipts in May through November compared to the same period a year ago.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Casey McAdams

Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus. A memorial celebration is to be held...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Bradley S. Schultz

Mr. Bradley S. Schultz, 31, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri, with burial in Harlen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
TRENTON, MO
KBOE Radio

MONROE COUNTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS ALERTS PUBLICS OF SCAM

ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital & Clinics has been made aware that people are receiving phone calls from someone posing as Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, asking for personal information, trying to sell COVID test kits at no cost with Medicare covering the fee, and some are saying they will send a free COVID test kit.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon

A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon. The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup...
MENDON, MO
ktvo.com

La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
UNIONVILLE, MO

