Country Christmas Craft Festival, Holiday Bazaar and Shoppers Delight all in one place at “Christmas in Novinger”

Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
kttn.com
Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
kttn.com
Dr. Lindsay Oram, psychology instructor at NCMC, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Phil Hoffman was the sergeant at arms. Program chairman Cathy McKay introduced Dr. Lindsay Oram, a psychology instructor at North Central Missouri...
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College holds “Roll Call Event” to honor veterans and active military
The names of 482 veterans and active military were read at a Roll Call Event on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on November 11th. Air Force Veteran and NCMC Staff Member Cory Cooksey and student leaders read the names of the service members with ties to NCMC, Trenton Junior College, and/or the local community.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
kttn.com
Hot silage believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed barn on Northeast 70th Street
A barn on Northeast 70th Street in Grundy County is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, November 8th. Spickard Firefighter Mike Martin reports corn, silage, hay, and lumber were inside the barn in the Mennonite community. He says the cause of the fire is believed to be that the silage got hot and combusted. A cistern was used on the fire before firefighters arrived. A building next to the barn was able to be protected.
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
kttn.com
Trenton city sales tax receipts continue climb for May through November
Trenton city sales tax receipts are up nearly four percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than two-and-one-half percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Those figures are for receipts in May through November compared to the same period a year ago.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
kttn.com
Obituary: Casey McAdams
Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus. A memorial celebration is to be held...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Bradley S. Schultz
Mr. Bradley S. Schultz, 31, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri, with burial in Harlen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
KBOE Radio
MONROE COUNTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS ALERTS PUBLICS OF SCAM
ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital & Clinics has been made aware that people are receiving phone calls from someone posing as Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, asking for personal information, trying to sell COVID test kits at no cost with Medicare covering the fee, and some are saying they will send a free COVID test kit.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
kttn.com
Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon
A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon. The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup...
ktvo.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
Comments / 0