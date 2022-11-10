Country Christmas Craft Festival, Holiday Bazaar and Shoppers Delight all in one place at “Christmas in Novinger”

A barn on Northeast 70th Street in Grundy County is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night, November 8th. Spickard Firefighter Mike Martin reports corn, silage, hay, and lumber were inside the barn in the Mennonite community. He says the cause of the fire is believed to be that the silage got hot and combusted. A cistern was used on the fire before firefighters arrived. A building next to the barn was able to be protected.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO