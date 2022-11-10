Read full article on original website
Check out New Underwood’s annual Veterans Day celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After being postponed because of a winter storm on Thursday, New Underwood held their annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 14. The celebration has been going on for over a decade in a community that has a strong military background. The event aims to...
Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
Rapid City volunteer group hosting clothing, household essentials giveaway for residents
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Special Services Cooperative is preparing for one of their big community giveaways. Project Director Jeanne McKenna explains about the history and how the event helps the community. How did Community Connect first get started?. According to McKenna, the program was created around three...
Rapid City Disabled American Veterans gives out free lunch to veterans; here are the other services they offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, November 12, Rapid City Disabled American Veterans handed out free lunch to any veteran that stopped by their office. The lunch was provided by South Dakota Service Dogs. The DAV will occasionally offer free meals, but their office is open throughout the week...
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
When can you get your Christmas Tree from the Club for Boys
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A strong scent of pine is again filling the air at Rapid City’s Club for Boys. Hundreds of pines delivered Monday for the club’s annual Christmas tree sale. Two truck loads carrying a total of 1,400 trees were unloaded and sorted with more...
Check out Rowan Grace’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D — Rowan Grace performed live tonight on The Voice. Check out her performance and be sure to vote for her on The Voice app. Scan the QR code to download the app.
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
10 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens clinches spot in state volleyball tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team was originally scheduled to host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday in the SoDak 16. But because of the winter weather, the match was postponed twice. The two teams finally squared off on Saturday and the Raiders won a hard-fought...
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
FOOTBALL: Check out 70 photos and highlights from the Hardrockers big win over Chadron State
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Mines football team wrapped up the season on Saturday by hosting the Chadron State Eagles. The Hardrockers scored on their opening drive and went on to beat the Eagles, 28-7. SD Mines finally claimed the Eagle Rock Trophy. Jayden Johannsen finished with...
