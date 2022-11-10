ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Check out New Underwood’s annual Veterans Day celebration

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After being postponed because of a winter storm on Thursday, New Underwood held their annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 14. The celebration has been going on for over a decade in a community that has a strong military background. The event aims to...
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
newscenter1.tv

When can you get your Christmas Tree from the Club for Boys

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A strong scent of pine is again filling the air at Rapid City’s Club for Boys. Hundreds of pines delivered Monday for the club’s annual Christmas tree sale. Two truck loads carrying a total of 1,400 trees were unloaded and sorted with more...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy