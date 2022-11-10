Cleveland Heights man charged with aggravated murder in fatal hit-skip of man on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Read full article on original website
HolyisHe
3d ago
Men need to realize you are not the law or the police...she needed to call the police and let the police be the police...IRVING'S APPOINTED DAY TO DIE HAD ARRIVED...HE JUST DIDN'T BELIEVE IT OR KNOW IT...NOW THE JUDGEMENT...BUT THE WOMAN IS YET IN THE LAND OF THE LIVING... RECEIVE THE REVELATION MENNNNN!!! AMEN!!! AMEN!!! EVEN SO LORD JESUS COME ON THROUGH LORD, COME ON THROUGH NOWWWWWWW...THANK YOU LORD, THANK YOU...
Man found buried in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man on Sunday was found buried in a field in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. Anthony Mays, 31, was found dead by Cleveland police homicide detectives about 11 a.m. on East 85th Street near Linwood Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Man found dead in apartment in Cleveland’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the death of man who was found Sunday inside an apartment in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood, police said. Ervin Walker, 55, of Cleveland, was found about 1:20 p.m. an apartment complex located on Yorick Avenue near Nye Road after residents reported a foul odor.
WFMJ.com
Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren
Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
cleveland19.com
Why did it take 5 hours for Cleveland police to issue Sunday’s AMBER Alert?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around noon on Sunday, according to police. The alert to phones throughout...
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Cory Barron death ruled a homicide after 8 years: I-Team
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that eight years after his mysterious death at a downtown Cleveland concert, investigators have determined that someone intentionally killed Cory Barron.
Police nab suspect in Parma car theft at Independence hotel: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated a car reported stolen out of the Parma Police Department at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 9. According to Parma police, the suspect was known to frequent a hotel in Independence. Independence police located the stolen car at the hotel. Management cooperated with police, and the suspect and a woman...
Police respond to burglary call on Lafayette Road: Medina Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8. Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October. According to police, she was living with her boyfriend...
Woman taken to hospital following crash into Bedford Heights home
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Bedford Heights home Monday afternoon.
Police warn of ‘crimes of opportunity’ after theft in UH parking lot: Avon Police Blotter
A woman reported her $500 work laptop computer stolen from her SUV at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 13 while the truck was parked at University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital. The computer was later found inside a book bag on a walking trail in the Miller Nature Preserve by a park ranger.
Boy, 8, found safe after removal from Cleveland hospital spurs Amber Alert
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police say a boy taken Sunday from a hospital by his mother without permission, resulting in an Amber Alert, has been found safe and has been returned to the hospital. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the boy and his mother were located and returned to...
Man shot in the back while meeting woman he met online in Fairview Park, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A Lakewood man was shot in his car Friday night while meeting up with a woman he met online, Fairview Park police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Grannis Road near West 202nd Street, police said.
Man shot in Fairview Park during attempted carjacking after meeting woman online
The 25-year-old drove from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet a woman he met online when he was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
16-year-old girl missing since Oct. 27 sought by Summit County Sheriff's Office
The Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Oct. 27.
Man shot in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside a Giant Eagle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened Thursday evening in the parking lot of Giant Eagle...
Man steals dog from front yard: Brunswick Police Blotter
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
