Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Veteran-Owned Glamping Business Reconnects People with Nature and Each Other
Glamping isn’t your parents’ version of camping. Instead of small tents, sleeping bags on the cold ground and the light of a campfire, think spacious structures, rugs, comfortable mattresses, pillows and string lights. This luxurious style of camping has blown up in recent years. It enables people to...
popville.com
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, UMD Leaders Announce New Research Institute in North Bethesda
On Thursday, leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to bring a new research institute to North Bethesda. The facility will include research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), per a release from Montgomery County. The name of the institute is the University of Maryland...
royalexaminer.com
Memorial to Native American veterans dedicated in Washington
WASHINGTON — Raindrops ceased, and a rainbow stretched over the horizon Friday afternoon as speakers honored Native American veterans with the dedication of a memorial in Washington. The National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall on Veterans Day, exactly two years after the memorial first...
Mass transit extension to Dulles Airport opens at tough time
CHANTILLY, Va. — (AP) — It's taken 60 years and billions of dollars. One man went to prison over shoddy construction. Now, mass transit is finally coming to Dulles International Airport outside the nation's capital. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will open the second and final phase...
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
storereporter.com
Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried
Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
tysonsreporter.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
NBC Washington
Prince George's County's Refurbished Peace Cross Rededicated on Veterans Days
A World War I memorial in Maryland was rededicated this Veterans Day, a few years after a legal challenge to have it removed failed. Peace Cross has stood at a busy intersection in Bladensburg for almost a century. It’s dedicated to the 49 soldiers from Prince George’s County who lost their lives in battle during World War I.
