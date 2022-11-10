ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Veteran-Owned Glamping Business Reconnects People with Nature and Each Other

Glamping isn’t your parents’ version of camping. Instead of small tents, sleeping bags on the cold ground and the light of a campfire, think spacious structures, rugs, comfortable mattresses, pillows and string lights. This luxurious style of camping has blown up in recent years. It enables people to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)

“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Elrich, UMD Leaders Announce New Research Institute in North Bethesda

On Thursday, leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to bring a new research institute to North Bethesda. The facility will include research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), per a release from Montgomery County. The name of the institute is the University of Maryland...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Memorial to Native American veterans dedicated in Washington

WASHINGTON — Raindrops ceased, and a rainbow stretched over the horizon Friday afternoon as speakers honored Native American veterans with the dedication of a memorial in Washington. The National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall on Veterans Day, exactly two years after the memorial first...
WASHINGTON, DC
storereporter.com

Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried

Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette

Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
tysonsreporter.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

