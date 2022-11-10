Read full article on original website
Bustle
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
TODAY.com
All about Kyle Richards and Maurcio Umansky's 4 daughters
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's four daughters — Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie and Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky — are moving up in the world. After making their TV debut on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as kids, Farrah and sister Alexia work as his realtors in the new Netflix series, "Buying Beverly Hills."
‘Scandal’s’ Jeff Perry plays opposite Hilary Swank in the new ABC series ‘Alaska Daily’
Jeff Perry stars in ABC’s new series “Alaska Daily,” where he plays an investigative journalist opposite of Hilary Swank. Perry took it upon himself to head up to Alaska to visit the editors of the Anchorage Daily News — the source newspaper on which the show is basing a lot of its news stories — […]
bravotv.com
Farrah Aldjufrie Shares Major Updates on Her Wedding & Relationship with Alex Manos
Kyle Richards' eldest daughter recently shared some news on her upcoming wedding and current living situation with her fiancé. After years of seeing Kyle Richards' four daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky are now sharing a new look inside their lives on Buying Beverly Hills. During the second episode of the Netflix series (which centers around Mauricio Umansky's luxury real estate firm, The Agency), Farrah opened up about her relationship with Alex Manos, including their living arrangement prior to their November 2021 engagement.
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
mansionglobal.com
A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million
A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently spotted leaving a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills, and it appears the couple was caught in a tense moment. The pair seemed to be in the middle of an argument during the outing as Flavin, 54, walked slightly ahead of Stallone, 76. Flavin — who has been married to the "Rocky" star for 25 years — wore a white top paired with jeans, and was seen carrying a "Just for Men" hair coloring kit. Stallone also opted for a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out for first red carpet event as married couple
Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13. For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art...
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Jewelry Honoring Her Marriage. Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart. The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird from EF Collection.
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Did Something with Ocean for the First Time That Makes Lala’s “Heart So Full”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared picture proof of the milestone that will melt your heart. Auntie duty looks good on Katie Maloney. Sharing an adorable photo of her date with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted she wasn’t the one who planned the outing.
Hilary Duff Mourns Aaron Carter: 'I'm Sorry Life Was So Hard For You'
Hilary Duff has joined the sea of voices that are currently mourning the tragic loss of singer and TV personality Aaron Carter. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub at the star’s home in...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Tricked Sly Stallone Into Making Worst Movie
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he tricked Sylvester Stallone into making his worst ever movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was discussing what it’s like when a film doesn’t work on its opening weekend. Stallone brought up his 1992 box-office bomb Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which he starred in alongside Estelle Getty, of The Golden Girls fame. “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone said. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that!” Stallone said at the time he had heard Schwarzenegger was keen to take the role and immediately thought, “I’m going to beat him to it.” He said: “I think he set me up.” The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Schwarzenegger, who confirmed rumors he feigned interest were “100 percent true,” revealing that “in those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Ryan Gosling Once Asked 'The Notebook' Director To Replace Rachel McAdams
We may not have seen the iconic duo of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in our favorite love story, The Notebook, thanks to director Nick Cassavetes, who made a shocking revelation in an interview with the VH1 in 2007. The stars had major issues getting along with each other that...
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
