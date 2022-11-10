ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Bustle

Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire

The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
TODAY.com

All about Kyle Richards and Maurcio Umansky's 4 daughters

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's four daughters — Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie and Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky — are moving up in the world. After making their TV debut on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as kids, Farrah and sister Alexia work as his realtors in the new Netflix series, "Buying Beverly Hills."
bravotv.com

Farrah Aldjufrie Shares Major Updates on Her Wedding & Relationship with Alex Manos

Kyle Richards' eldest daughter recently shared some news on her upcoming wedding and current living situation with her fiancé. After years of seeing Kyle Richards' four daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky are now sharing a new look inside their lives on Buying Beverly Hills. During the second episode of the Netflix series (which centers around Mauricio Umansky's luxury real estate firm, The Agency), Farrah opened up about her relationship with Alex Manos, including their living arrangement prior to their November 2021 engagement.
mansionglobal.com

A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million

A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently spotted leaving a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills, and it appears the couple was caught in a tense moment. The pair seemed to be in the middle of an argument during the outing as Flavin, 54, walked slightly ahead of Stallone, 76. Flavin — who has been married to the "Rocky" star for 25 years — wore a white top paired with jeans, and was seen carrying a "Just for Men" hair coloring kit. Stallone also opted for a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics

Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Jewelry Honoring Her Marriage. Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart. The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird from EF Collection.
E! News

Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
TVLine

Hilary Duff Mourns Aaron Carter: 'I'm Sorry Life Was So Hard For You'

Hilary Duff has joined the sea of voices that are currently mourning the tragic loss of singer and TV personality Aaron Carter. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub at the star’s home in...
TheDailyBeast

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Tricked Sly Stallone Into Making Worst Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he tricked Sylvester Stallone into making his worst ever movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was discussing what it’s like when a film doesn’t work on its opening weekend. Stallone brought up his 1992 box-office bomb Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which he starred in alongside Estelle Getty, of The Golden Girls fame. “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone said. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that!” Stallone said at the time he had heard Schwarzenegger was keen to take the role and immediately thought, “I’m going to beat him to it.” He said: “I think he set me up.” The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Schwarzenegger, who confirmed rumors he feigned interest were “100 percent true,” revealing that “in those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Billboard

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...

