Read full article on original website
ChowderBerryCrunch
4d ago
Yes, it's always too early. besides it's just a ploy by corporate America to get people to go out and start spending money as soon as possible on what has become a gaudy display of American capitalism. why am I being encouraged to spend hundreds of dollars on people I can hardly stand the rest of the year, and if I don't, then I'm the bad guy.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Choosing the best couple from the Dallas season of 'Love Is Blind' is easy. But the worst? Now, that's a competition!
DALLAS — Falling in love with Netflix’s hit reality show "Love Is Blind" is easy. Falling in love on the show is a much more difficult thing. But that's what makes the Nick- and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series, which debuted its first season on the streaming service just in time for us all to be sitting in our pajamas while cooped up in our own "pods" during the pandemic back in early 2020, such a fun watch.
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
dallasexpress.com
‘Estate-Sale Queen’ Enjoys Wild Popularity
The “Estate-Sale Queen of Dallas” has garnered national attention. Janelle Stone, Owner and President of Janelle Stone Estate Services, has handled and managed estate sales for some of Dallas’s most opulent homes and wealthiest families for decades. She ran her first sale in 1983, and her success has been exponential.
SheKnows
Yeehaw: Photos From Yellowstone’s Season 5 Premiere Party
RSVP “yes” to the lavish Yellowstone premiere party that the Paramount Network hit threw in Fort Worth, Tex., where the series shoots. Or at least RSVP “yes” to the below collection of photos from the event.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
fox4news.com
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Weatherford, Texas, from 1870s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archives
Here are some of the earliest photographs of Weatherford, the Parker County seat, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives, as well as scenes from the 1930s through the 1950s. : Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week
Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
papercitymag.com
Taylor Sheridan Brought the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere to Fort Worth
Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan arrive at the premiere for Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount). While you and over 14 million others tuned in to the ratings-shattering season five premiere...
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Nov. 13-19
Fall fashion is officially in, and we love seeing how people are dressing for the occasion! Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
These are the best places to get a french dip sandwich in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
Winter weather? Not quite - but it will be cold and rainy Monday. Here's when.
DALLAS — The wet weather returns Monday, and the cold is sticking with it. Here's a rundown of what we're expecting:. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth: ¿Clima invernal? No, pero un lunes frío y lluvioso. Quick look. Showers will be on the increase with rain...
WFAA
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Comments / 3