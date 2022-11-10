Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham’s Family Album With 4 Children: See Photos
The Wahlberg bunch! Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Wahlberg (née Durham) love doting on their four children. The Uncharted star and the handbag designer — who wed in 2009 — share Ella, born in 2003, Michael, born in 2006, Brendan, born in 2008, and Grace, born in 2010.
Canned fish date night: The kids are chowing down on tins of sardines for the 'experience'
If you’re curious what it’s like to get old, kids, one of the more interesting aspects is that you retain these little snapshots of your past while remembering none of the context. You are certain they happened, but none of what we in the newspaper business used to call the Five W’s — who, what, where, when, why — come along for the ride. ...
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer's starchy sides are the stars of her Thanksgiving table
Let's be honest: Thanksgiving is all about the scrumptious sides. And these two winners have serious star quality: They’re easy to make, they‘re topped with crave-worthy fixings, and they’re filled with nutrition. Feast mode: activated!. Single-Serve Sweet Potato 'Casseroles'. Say hello to a festive side everyone can...
How To Relax In The Kitchen This Holiday According To Shereen Pavlides - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Shereen Pavlides is a TikTok chef with a penchant for from-scratch cooking made easy while also elevated. Watch her channel and you'll quickly see how at home she is in the kitchen, thanks in part to her belief that from-scratch cooking becomes simple so long as you have the right ingredients. "People think scratch [cooking] is difficult. It's really not," she told Mashed in an exclusive interview. If you start with good-quality, fresh ingredients, there's not much you need to do."
The Controversial Reason Jamie Foxx Was Once Kicked Out Of A West Hollywood Restaurant
Celebrities are known to get special treatment pretty much wherever they go. Stores, courtrooms, restaurants — you name it. But that doesn't mean they won't get kicked out of a public place for being disruptive. Case in point? The Oscar-winning actor, singer, songwriter, comedian, and long-time TGI Fridays customer, Jamie Foxx. In 2017, he joined the long list of celebrities who have been removed or banned from a public setting for bad behavior.
Rachael Ray Turned Her Favorite Authentic Pizza Into A Pasta
In Tuscany, you can go for a drive through the sunny hills, pretend you're Diane Lane, and have your own "Under the Tuscan Sun" moment. And who would blame you? It's a region rich with history, being the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, plus culinary delights and a gorgeous, dramatic landscape. It's likely what pops up in your mind when someone says "Italy."
The Fashionista Side Of Ina Garten That Not Many Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You probably know Ina Garten as a chef, writer, and host of the Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa." After starting her career in food as the owner of a food emporium and then going on to write her first cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," Garten rose to fame as a celebrity chef (via Food Network). Today, in addition to her duties on TV, she has a new show, "Be My Guest With Ina Garten," and she is still an active writer –- her latest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners" released at the end of October 2022 (via Amazon). She even finds time for occasional silliness -– her recipe for a giant cosmopolitan went viral in 2020 with over 3 million views.
The Pioneer Woman's Ice Cream Goes 'Splat' During New Cover Shoot
Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, is known for her hilariously relatable content on Instagram, like when she showcased her less-than-perfect package opening skills during the launch of her "Super Easy!" cookbook last summer and when she shared TMI about her husband, Ladd. The chef isn't afraid to be honest and sometimes talks about her past while cooking, like when she posted about walking through the mall "to meet cute guys" as she was whipping up potato skins.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0