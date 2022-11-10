WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO