Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
CBS News
Man allegedly shoots himself after shooting, killing wife at RV park in Winters
WINTERS - A woman was found shot to death inside an RV in Winters Sunday and her husband, the suspected shooter, shot and killed himself a couple of hours later, authorities say. According to a Yolo County Sheriff's Office statement, on Sunday just before 11 a.m., deputies went to Canyon...
Man arrested after standoff in Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO - A man was arrested late Saturday after police evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. It started when officers served the man, later identified as 37-year-old Alexander Hoch, with a warrant, and he refused to come out of the residence or comply with police orders to surrender.An armored police vehicle responded the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.SWAT ultimately deployed a chemical agent into the residence which caused the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to police.
Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Into Natomas Building Causes Multiple Injuries
Truxel Road Crash Injures Multiple People Inside Clothing Store. A car crash into a Natomas Ross Dress For Less store on November 12 left one person in critical condition and injured others. The accident occurred on Truxel Road between Gateway Park Boulevard and Natomas Crossing Drive around 8:50 p.m., with the vehicle ending up entirely inside the store. The Sacramento Fire Department reported that five people had suffered injuries and three were transported to a hospital. Two were treated at the scene and released. No additional information on the injuries or cause of the crash was released.
Yolo County murder suspect dies by suicide in El Dorado County, sheriff's office says
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Yolo County murder suspect died by suicide Sunday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the lookout for a Yolo County suspect. Deputies found the vehicle on Ice House Road. The El Dorado County...
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect dies in collision after trying to evade police in Sacramento
A suspect wanted for a shooting in September in West Sacramento is dead after he tried to evade police in Sacramento. The shooting took occurred on September 30 and involved a UPS driver who was the victim. The victim survived the shooting. West Sacramento Police described how the incident on...
Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
Citrus Heights shooting leaves one person dead
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A male died in an area hospital Friday night after a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foxborough Apartments at 7795 Antelope Road. Witnesses told police that an altercation occurred […]
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
Woman killed in SR-99 single-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Route 99, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said around 2 a.m. the 33-year-old female driver from Sacramento turned her wheel sharply causing her Cadillac to overturn. CHP South Sacramento also said it […]
Suspect in West Sacramento shooting that injured UPS driver dies in crash fleeing police
WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.
Man crashes, dies during car chase with West Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said. The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible. An arrest warrant was secured, and […]
Comments / 2