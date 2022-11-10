ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after standoff in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO - A man was arrested late Saturday after police evacuated a neighborhood due to a standoff in Sacramento. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police and fire department activity near a residence in the 3000 block of C Street. It started when officers served the man, later identified as 37-year-old Alexander Hoch, with a warrant, and he refused to come out of the residence or comply with police orders to surrender.An armored police vehicle responded the scene, which is about three blocks northwest of McKinley Park, along the east side of Interstate 80.SWAT ultimately deployed a chemical agent into the residence which caused the suspect to surrender peacefully, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees

Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash Into Natomas Building Causes Multiple Injuries

Truxel Road Crash Injures Multiple People Inside Clothing Store. A car crash into a Natomas Ross Dress For Less store on November 12 left one person in critical condition and injured others. The accident occurred on Truxel Road between Gateway Park Boulevard and Natomas Crossing Drive around 8:50 p.m., with the vehicle ending up entirely inside the store. The Sacramento Fire Department reported that five people had suffered injuries and three were transported to a hospital. Two were treated at the scene and released. No additional information on the injuries or cause of the crash was released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights shooting leaves one person dead

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A male died in an area hospital Friday night after a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foxborough Apartments at 7795 Antelope Road. Witnesses told police that an altercation occurred […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in SR-99 single-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Route 99, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said around 2 a.m. the 33-year-old female driver from Sacramento turned her wheel sharply causing her Cadillac to overturn. CHP South Sacramento also said it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in West Sacramento shooting that injured UPS driver dies in crash fleeing police

WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man crashes, dies during car chase with West Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said.  The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible.  An arrest warrant was secured, and […]
