Roanoke, VA

Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday

By stuart
 4 days ago
The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m.

“We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, Inc., “and the support from our community has been very gratifying. Each year we come together to recognize our veterans of all the armed services and all conflicts, as well as honor those who currently serve this great nation. It’s exciting to have the parade route lined with supporters and to know that people are watching at home as well.”

For the third time in the parade’s history, a pair of stealth tactical fighter aircraft are scheduled to perform a flyover to kick off the event. Two F-22 Raptors from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia will appear over Jefferson Street at the end of the singing of the national anthem. This is always a crowd favorite.

Ahead of the parade, starting at 9:30 a.m., the public is invited to the “Thank a Veteran” meet and greet at the Market Building in downtown Roanoke.

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade route will begin at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue and continue along Jefferson Street towards downtown. The procession will then turn right on Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road (US Route 221).

In addition to spectators being invited to attend in person, the parade will also be broadcasted live on WSLS. The free event is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for service members from all branches of the military.

For more information on the parade route, available parking, or how to become a participant, visit www.VirginiasVeteransParade.org.

