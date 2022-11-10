ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961

What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Cars 108

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
Cars 108

Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th

The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
WESTLAND, MI
Cars 108

Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer

Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
LAPEER, MI
Cars 108

CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years

Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know

The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
HOLLY, MI
Cars 108

Lapeer Krave To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner To Families In Need – Find Out How To Nominate

Krave Restaurant is stepping up to help two local families this Thanksgiving. If you know a family who is going through a tough time right now, you can nominate that family to win a delicious Thanksgiving dinner from Krave Restaurant in Lapeer. Nominations must be made in person at the restaurant and must be in by Wednesday, November 16th. A drawing will determine the two winning families.
LAPEER, MI
Cars 108

Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way

Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Win Tickets to Taylor Swift in Detroit

We are so excited to announce that we are giving away FREE tickets to the most anticipated tour of 2023 - Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour - in Detroit!. Demand for these tickets in Detroit was so high that her team actually added a second show at Ford Field on June 9th, in addition to the already scheduled June 10th show. To be clear, the tickets we are giving away are all for the June 10th Saturday show.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Detroit Police Are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy