GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling several 2021 makes and models of SUVs due to a software defect that keeps daytime running lights on even when headlights are in use.

About 340,000 large SUVs are part of the recall which includes: 2021 model year GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV. The issue with the daytime running lights staying on is it increases glare for oncoming vehicles, diminishing their visibility and increasing the risk of accidents.

The culprit of the recall is the vehicles' body control module, which is responsible for controlling the activation of electronic components, such as lights. This puts these vehicles out of compliance with traffic safety standards established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

"GM determined that the body control module (BCM) software in these vehicles, under a combination of certain pre-conditions, may fail to deactivate the DRLs when the headlamps are on," the recall said.

To fulfill the recall, consumers are asked to bring their vehicle to a GM dealer. There, it will undergo a software update that fixes the issue. Owners will be notified of the recall by mail starting Dec. 19. The software update is free.

There have been no accidents connected to the defect reported, according to GM.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com