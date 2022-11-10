Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
easttexasradio.com
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Leaving
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward announced that he is leaving the position. The board hired Ward four years ago. Ward stated that Clarksville is in a better place financially and academically and, in a few months, will be equipped with updated facilities. His last day will be in the first few weeks of December.
The Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Ethan Leach of Pickton works on his structural welding project at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For information about the welding program or other workforce education programs call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
Wood County Economic Development executive director resigns
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.” Hebron thanked him for his […]
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/15
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 pm and 3pm.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 14-18, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 14 — Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, NOV. 15 — Smothered Beef Patties With Brown Gravy & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 — Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole, Peas & Carrots, and Corn. THURSDAY, NOV....
Hallsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
easttexasradio.com
Detroit Community Food Pantry To Distribute Food Tuesday
The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals on Tuesday, Nov 15, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the New Hope Baptist Church, on F.M. 410 South in Detroit. Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation. You can send donations to the Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Please bring sacks and boxes for the product that will also be available that day.
Obituary for Bert Jones
Died 11-11-22 Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He belonged to the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
Chamber Connection for 11/8 by Butch Burney
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit.
KLTV
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. “If you know a veteran today,...
KLTV
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
Hopkins County Nov. 8, 2022 Election Results
Results for Hopkins County in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballots are listed below. All results are considered preliminary or unofficial until canvassed. (If the Hopkins County result you are looking for isn’t up yet, keep checking back for updates.) Sulphur Springs ISD. Voters within Sulphur Springs ISD...
Northeast Texas Choral Society celebrates 25 years of loving music
The Northeast Texas Choral Society is coming together to celebrate 25 years together making beautiful music for the benefit of the arts in our area. It all started in 1997, when the concerts on the square series set out to perform a number that would need backup singers. However, local music lover Carol Allen saw an opportunity that couldn’t be missed.
Obituary for Emma Marie Franke
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94 of Lone Oak, Texas passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928 in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
Festive winter activities for 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you think the holidays in Hopkins County are the most wonderful time of the year. Check out these upcoming activities planned for our community!. 🎄 Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Adoption Open House– November 12 at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
