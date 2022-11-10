The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals on Tuesday, Nov 15, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the New Hope Baptist Church, on F.M. 410 South in Detroit. Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation. You can send donations to the Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Please bring sacks and boxes for the product that will also be available that day.

DETROIT, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO