Marquette County, MI

Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday due to an alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (RRN) – According to WJMN Local 3’s media partners at the Radio Results Network, Gwinn Area Community Schools are closed Tuesday, November 15 as Forsyth Township Police Department investigates an alleged threat. Local 3 News has reached out to Forsyth Township Police Department for more details...
Finns Finding Solace in the Upper Peninsula’s Familiar Landscape

Here’s how a Finnish family made their way to Michigan through a local mining company and found solace in the familiar, forested lands of the Upper Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Nystrom Resigns as NMU Football Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with...
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
