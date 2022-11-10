Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday due to an alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (RRN) – According to WJMN Local 3’s media partners at the Radio Results Network, Gwinn Area Community Schools are closed Tuesday, November 15 as Forsyth Township Police Department investigates an alleged threat. Local 3 News has reached out to Forsyth Township Police Department for more details...
My North.com
Finns Finding Solace in the Upper Peninsula’s Familiar Landscape
Here’s how a Finnish family made their way to Michigan through a local mining company and found solace in the familiar, forested lands of the Upper Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
WLUC
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
UPMATTERS
Nystrom Resigns as NMU Football Coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with...
UPMATTERS
On the agenda: New mayor, moving forward for former hospital site, and finding a new commissioner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Commissioners met with many items on the agenda on Monday night. One item was about the approval of the grant to help with the demolition of the former UPHS Marquette Hospital site. The item was passed, and the funding will be provided through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
WLUC
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One 18-year-old woman was arrested after a one car crash on Sunday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of US-41 and Boston Road on Sunday November 13, at 4:20 A.M for a one car crash. Two 18-year-old women were inside...
