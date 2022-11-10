Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KTVB
Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
mwcconnection.com
Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Eleven
The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week. Jalen Mayden (San Diego State) Mayden overcame an early interception to have a great game. Mayden completed 17 of 22 passes...
eastidahonews.com
Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals
MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype. Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies...
kboi.com
Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations
Last week was one for the books for Boise State Athletics. Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson’s Stadium that include new LED light installments. KIVI-TV reports, with college athletic conference...
KTVB
Boise State beats Washington State 71-61
BOISE, Idaho — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Boise State (1-1) also beat Washington State 58-52 last season at the Spokane (Washington)...
KTVB
Boise State routs Nevada 41-3 in Reno
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State returned to the win column and improved to 6-0 in Mountain West play Saturday night in a dominant 41-3 rout of Nevada in Reno. The Broncos avenged their 2021 loss to the Wolf Pack on The Blue and handed Nevada its eighth-straight loss in the first meeting between friends and former Oregon coaches Andy Avalos and Ken Wilson.
KTVB
Boise State's Scott Matlock on dominant defensive effort vs. Nevada
Matlock said he "loved" playing in the snow Saturday and was "having a blast out there." The Homedale grad grabbed his first solo sack of 2022 and had seven tackles.
CBS Sports
Nevada vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
KTVB
Koetter duo focused on winning conference title together
For the first time, Dirk Koetter gets to coach his son. While the opportunity at Boise State is special, the father-son duo is focused on "winning a ring" in 2022.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
KTVB
Idaho community comes together for Rake-up Boise
Neighborworks Boise's 37th annual Rake-up Boise event. Last year, the organization raked leaves in more than 700 yards.
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff has confirmed to KTVB that a woman has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan. Huff says Sarah Wondra, 35, is one of the occupants of the home that investigators have been searching since Friday night. Wondra was...
