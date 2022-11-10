ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Eleven

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week. Jalen Mayden (San Diego State) Mayden overcame an early interception to have a great game. Mayden completed 17 of 22 passes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kboi.com

Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations

Last week was one for the books for Boise State Athletics. Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson’s Stadium that include new LED light installments. KIVI-TV reports, with college athletic conference...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State beats Washington State 71-61

BOISE, Idaho — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Boise State (1-1) also beat Washington State 58-52 last season at the Spokane (Washington)...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State routs Nevada 41-3 in Reno

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State returned to the win column and improved to 6-0 in Mountain West play Saturday night in a dominant 41-3 rout of Nevada in Reno. The Broncos avenged their 2021 loss to the Wolf Pack on The Blue and handed Nevada its eighth-straight loss in the first meeting between friends and former Oregon coaches Andy Avalos and Ken Wilson.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID

