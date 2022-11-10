Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Community Harvest sponsoring free meals through after-school program in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank is sponsoring a program that provides free meals to at-risk children in the Fort Wayne area throughout the school year, the organization announced Monday in a press release. The nonprofit is sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, making...
WANE-TV
Shoppers get ready for gift-giving season at Christkindlmarkt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers began to ring in the holidays Saturday with German traditions at Christkindlmarkt. Local vendors had all sorts of seasonal and year-round items to browse and buy. Whether picking out goodies for yourself or to give as gifts, the market had a variety of homemade and locally-sourced items to choose from.
WANE-TV
PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
WANE-TV
Barbershop choirs perform for veterans at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday. Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.
WANE-TV
Columbia City breaks ground on new health clinic aimed at underserved populations
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City. The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne artist paints portraits of your pets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pet owners can own locally-made artwork of their furry friends with an event Sunday afternoon. “Paint Your Pet” is happening at Well-Grounded Café from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet owners were advised to submit photos of their pets, and buy tickets,...
WANE-TV
I&M: 10 energy saving tips for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With colder temperatures quickly approaching, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) offered some tips customers can use to save money on energy bills during the winter months. Katie Davis, vice president of External Affairs and Customer Experience at I&M, says while customers will always have to...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
WANE-TV
Car club, dealership in Fort Wayne team up for toy drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season. Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots. All donations...
WANE-TV
Pokagon State Park closed for deer reduction hunt
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Pokagon State Park in Steuben County is closed Monday and Tuesday for the first of two controlled hunts intended to reduce the deer population. The park will be closed again for a second deer hunt on November 28 and 29. This is the 29th year the Indiana...
WANE-TV
Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash set for Friday and Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a sneak peek at Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights while making family memories with Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The 2k walk is Friday. The 5k walk/run is on Saturday. Both events start...
WANE-TV
Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
WANE-TV
Tripadvisor says these are Fort Wayne’s favorite parks, what do you think?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When it comes to planning vacations or looking for things to do, Tripadvisor is one of the web destinations people use for information. With winter conditions arriving this weekend bringing with it opportunities for making snow angels and snowmen we checked into how Tripadvisor ranks parks in Fort Wayne.
