South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction: Gators Look to Punch Postseason Ticket at Home Against the Gamecocks

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Florida Gators will try to become bowl eligible in head coach Billy Napier's first season on Saturday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC East action.

Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is on the cusp of qualifying for the postseason after a satisfying 41-24 victory at Texas A&M. Besides snapping a two-game losing skid, the win also gives the Gators a shot at finishing .500 in conference play with a win this Saturday followed by another next weekend at Vanderbilt.

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) punched its postseason ticket with a 38-27 road win last Saturday over the aforementioned Commodores. After starting the season 1-2, the Gamecocks have won five of their last six games under head coach Shane Beamer.

Florida leads the all-time series against South Carolina 29-10-3, although the Gamecocks won last year's meeting 40-17 in Columbia.

When South Carolina Has the Ball

Against Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks' offense looked better than it had in previous games. After totaling 489 yards in the previous two games against Texas A&M (win) and Missouri (loss), South Carolina put up 429, its second-highest total this season, on the Commodores. Included in this was quarterback Spencer Rattler's best performance in an SEC game — 18-for-26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Four of Rattler's completions went to Antwane Wells Jr., who posted 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Gamecocks also ran for 208 yards against Vanderbilt, although leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd sat out. He's 10th in the SEC with 556 rushing yards and third with nine touchdowns on the ground, and he's expected to return on Saturday.

South Carolina may be able to maintain its offensive momentum against a Florida defense that has been among the worst in the nation this season. Florida is 116th in the FBS in total defense at 441.4 yards per game allowed and is 11th among SEC teams in points allowed per game at 29.2. In conference games alone, the Gators are giving up 166.5 rushing yards per contest. Napier said earlier this week that the Gamecocks have his team's full attention.

"(South Carolina) is a team that is very capable," Napier said. "They've got some really unique matchup players, individual players that I think can present a number of challenges."

When Florida Has the Ball

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has been up and down throughout this season, but he's coming off of one of his better efforts. Last week on the road against Texas A&M, Richardson completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 78 yards and two scores on the ground. He's averaging around 259 yards of total offense per game and has been responsible for 17 total touchdowns (eight rushing), so he should be South Carolina's primary focus on defense.

The Gators' ground game has been a force all season and that was the case again last week. Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne combined for 180 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Aggies as Florida put up nearly 300 yards on the ground alone. Florida is third in the SEC and 20th in the FBS in rushing offense at 209.2 yards per game.

That doesn't bode well for the Gamecocks, who are giving 187 yards on the ground per game across their six conference matchups. SEC Teams are averaging 4.5 yards per carry and have scored 12 times on the ground. South Carolina will need to stiffen up front to try and force Richardson, who is completing 55.7 percent of his passes and has thrown seven interceptions (vs. 9 TDs), to try and beat them with his arm.

Final Analysis

Neither of these teams has a great defense, so Saturday's matchup could lead to a lot of poor tackling and points in The Swamp. The game could possibly come down to which team has the ball last.

Florida makes no secret of what it wants to do on offense, especially with the inconsistency in its passing game. The Gators will use a three-headed rushing attack of Richardson, Johnson, and Etienne to move the chains.

Richardson's legs will make the difference here, as he'll come up with enough plays as a runner and passer to help the Gators outlast the Gamecocks. The bowl-clinching victory also will be a little sweeter in that it happens in front of the home crowd.

Prediction: Florida 27, South Carolina 24

— Written by Antwan Staley, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and has extensive experience covering Florida sports teams. Staley has written for Bleacher Report, Pro Player Insiders , and is a reporter for Sports Talk Florida. Follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley .

