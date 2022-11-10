Read full article on original website
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Police K9 stabbed by barricaded gunman has surgery for punctured lung, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police K9 Eli is recovering from surgery after suffering eight stab wounds by a barricaded gunman, police said. The police dog lost a significant amount of blood and needed a transfusion after being stabbed early Monday, Nov. 14. The dog suffered a punctured lung from two major stab wounds.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash
Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
NBC Washington
Michigan Man Confesses Fatally Shooting Woman He Thought Was Cheating, Wounding Her Baby
A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said. Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the...
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
Defendants in Flint Family Dollar murder trial found guilty on all counts
FLINT, MI – It took more than two years for three people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard to face trial, but a jury of 12 took just over seven hours to reach a verdict in the case. On Thursday, Nov....
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
Motorist killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9, to the fatal crash on westbound I-94 east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators...
