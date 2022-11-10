IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO