Ann Arbor, MI

The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash

Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
NORTHVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

One dead, one injured in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
BURTON, MI
