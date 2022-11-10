Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Happy Hour? Have You Been To This TEXAS H-E-B Which Has A Bar?
Who Knew? A little grocery shopping, some BBQ, and a Cold One? If you go shopping at this H-E-B in Texas, you can definitely order a drink before you hit up Aisle 5 or 6, or 7!. • H-E-B IN AUSTIN FEATURES A BAT AT MUELLER CONNECTED TO IT!. Look,...
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
A Matthew McConaughey-Inspired Ranch Opened An Hour Away From Austin
Hard liquor and ranch life usually get along pretty well, but if you add Matthew McConaughey to the equation things start to get weird. And by the equation, we mean a Matthew McConaughey-inspired ranch that a bourbon distillery recently opened an hour away from Austin. The Longbranch Ranch was opened...
Austin Playhouse Plants Permanent Roots on Anderson Lane
We have all overheard (likely many times) someone talking about Austin’s “good ol’ days.” When there was no traffic or chains or Californians. Whether we like it or not, the fact is that inevitable change has been accelerated by unprecedented growth here in Austin. In the decade ending in 2020, Austin was the nation’s fastest-growing metro, growing by almost a third, or over half a million new residents, during that time.
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Austin Business Journaland for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This winter chill remains into the weekend
Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend. Lows will tumble to the 30s and 40s. -- Rich Segal
Austin's former La Bare space transforms into 70s nightclub Superstition
The space has been vacant for 15 years.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
Texas restaurant ranked among best in country & state for its chicken sandwich: report
Two buns, a slab of fried chicken, sauce, pickles, and any & all toppings you desire, put it all together and what do you get? One of the most popular foods in America, the chicken sandwich.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Sovereign Flavors set to build new $8.5M headquarters in Kyle for 2023
Why not move to Texas?
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Austin Sushi Restaurants – 10 best sushi places near you for nigiri, sashimi, rolls & more!
While exploring Austin’s food culture, sushi restaurants might be a delightful surprise. Austin is a highly landlocked city with a relatively tiny population, yet it boasts a remarkable number of excellent sushi restaurants run by top chefs who dedicate their days to learning and mastering the art of Japanese sushi.
Coldest Weather of 2022 Coming to Central Texas: TxDOT Reveals New Equipment
KWTX is reporting that after Friday's rain stops, temperatures will drop rapidly and get close to freezing. North winds will make it feel even colder, and the wind chill will be in the 20s by Saturday. Road Conditions in Texas. Updated information on road conditions is available online at DriveTexas,...
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
