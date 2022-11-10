Eighties pop star Taylor Dayne says her battle with colon cancer made her feel 'locked inside' her 'own body without a voice'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Taylor Dayne, who reached worldwide success with her hit song Tell It To My Heart in the 1980s, revealed her world went 'dark' after she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the 60-year-old singer advocated the importance of early detection as she reflected on how 'precious' life is after doctors discovered a polyp that held an aggressive cancer in her body.

Within weeks of her diagnosis, the mom-of-two had ten inches of her colon removed to become successfully cancer free.

A battle: Taylor Dayne, who reached worldwide success with her hit song Tell It To My Heart in the 1980s, revealed her world went 'dark' after she was diagnosed with colon cancer

While the star did not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation, she experienced a 'complication' during her recovery that 'developed an infection post-operation.'

'I ended up staying in the hospital for about 15 days, 20 days,' Dayne told GMA. 'There's no guarantees when they open you up, what's going to happen. That's really the truth.'

The extended stay at the hospital caused her to reflect on the 'trauma' that she experienced as a kid, due to a kidney infection.

Cancer free: During an interview with Good Morning America, the 60-year-old singer advocated the importance of early detection as she reflected on how 'precious' life is after doctors discovered a polyp that held an aggressive cancer; seen in 2021

'For me, being back, I felt like I was four years old again back in the hospital, basically locked inside my own body without a voice,' she said.

The performer continued: 'So, this has challenged me mentally, emotionally. I am now back in a therapy program.'

'When you're really sick, you don't have the energy, you're really relying on your champions around you, your soldiers, your people,' Dayne then urged. 'Find the doctor that will tell you the truth. Be a warrior for yourself.'

Stronger than ever: Within weeks of her diagnosis, the mother-of-two, who is now cancer free, had ten inches of her colon removed; seen in July 2022

In 2017, Dayne revealed she 'borrowed money from her father' to record the 1987 hit that gave her 'overnight stardom.'

'We borrowed money from my father and we made 'Tell It To My Heart'. I got that track off a guy I went to high school with who was working at [a music label]. We were hustlin', she told Stellar.

In addition to Tell It to My Heart, Dayne achieved six additional top-10 singles in the United States, including Love Will Lead You Back, With Every Beat of My Heart, Prove Your Love, and I'll Always Love You.

