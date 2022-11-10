Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Reaching new heights: Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital opens 5-story tower
Houston Methodist Baytown officially opens a new five-story building to patients today. The new state-of-the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, our...
bluebonnetnews.com
John Samuel File
John Samuel File, 28, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas. John was born to John Bulliner and the late Karen File. John loved his music and Christian concerts. He was a member of the Austin Ridge Bible Church and also attended church at the Country Cowboy Church in Cleveland, TX. John loved Graffiti and working out. All his friends knew him as the comedian because he always loved to crack jokes and make people laugh.
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Liberty plans ordinance changes after rowdy weekend at TVE Fairgrounds
A trail ride and concert event that took place over the weekend at the TVE Fairgrounds in Liberty has the City of Liberty considering changes to some ordinances. The 46th Annual Austonio Wildbunch event on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, drew in a crowd estimated at 10,000 people and resulted in 44 calls for service for Liberty Police Department, including complaints of aggravated assaults, thefts, alcohol poisoning and loud music.
bluebonnetnews.com
Rock-N-Ride welcomes 200 cyclists to Cleveland
The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce hosted its Fifth Annual Rock-N-Ride cycling event on Saturday, Nov. 14, during a break in this weekend’s rains. Despite the chilly weather, close to 200 cyclists turned out this year, much to the relief of the organizers who have been planning for the event for months.
bluebonnetnews.com
Mava Jo Turner
Mava Jo Turner, 87, of Anahuac, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Yellville, Arkansas, on September 12, 1935. The daughter of the late Jay and Delna Lewis. Mava Jo moved to Luling, Texas, in 1941 and then to Anahuac in 1949. She attended Anahuac High School and was active in the student body and sports. Mava Jo then met and married Vernon Dwight “Pee Wee” Turner. She loved raising her family and working on the farm beside her husband for many years.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night
A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
