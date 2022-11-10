Mava Jo Turner, 87, of Anahuac, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Yellville, Arkansas, on September 12, 1935. The daughter of the late Jay and Delna Lewis. Mava Jo moved to Luling, Texas, in 1941 and then to Anahuac in 1949. She attended Anahuac High School and was active in the student body and sports. Mava Jo then met and married Vernon Dwight “Pee Wee” Turner. She loved raising her family and working on the farm beside her husband for many years.

ANAHUAC, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO